A video of a Ghanaian prophet giving a prophecy on Ghana's upcoming December 7 election has surfaced online

In the video going rounds on social media, Prophet Eric Uche stated that Ghana's election will not happen due to some circumstances

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many anticipating Ghana's election

A Ghanaian prophet, Eric Uche, has dropped a prophecy about Ghana's upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.

According to the founder and leader of Creator's House Chapel, the elections will be postponed due to circumstances beyond control.

Ghanaian prophet Eric Uche is predicting Ghana's December 7, 2024, elections. Image source: Eric Uche

In his video, he indicated that one candidate would experience misfortune, resulting in the rescheduling of the much-anticipated election.

He added that an event similar to what recently happened to Donald while he was addressing a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, would occur.

He said this has made it difficult to predict the outcome of the December 7 elections.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to Prophet Uche's prophecy

Netizens who saw the video have greeted Prophet Uche's comments with mixed reactions. While some criticised him over the prophecy, others said they eagerly anticipated the December 7 elections.

@YayraKoku wrote:

"7th December election can't be postponed no matter what. It is clearly stated in the constitution and any postponement would cause constitutional crisis."

@kev_theblunt wrote:

"Just look at how he is looking at everyone after uttering his words. Even he can’t believe what he is saying. Momo number on a screen too…Church is a one way business and nothing else."

@BTLizle wrote:

"When Trump was shot a friend also predicted this."

@Mogyimii wrote:

"Bookmarked. I’ll be back after Election Day."

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

"At least we know if he’s wrong, he’s not from God."

@SackeyBae wrote:

"Arrest him."

@Herrn_Jung wrote:

"Stupidity. They don’t see all these things going on at the moment that is really affecting Ghanaians but the are able to always see politics. Of course there would be a new pandemic, they tried it with Mopox but people aren’t buying it, so there going to push it or something

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Awoyo sorfo kyer3."

Prophet ElBernard drops doom prophecy

It appears the December 7 election is characterised by misfortune as another prophet has predicted doom for a Vice Presidential candidate in the race.

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet ElBernard released a prophecy of doom ahead of the 2024 general elections, stating that one of the vice presidential candidates would pass away before the polls.

