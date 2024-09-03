A video of a Ghanaian young man sharing his plight after relocating to Germany has got people talking

He stated that his life has been unbearable because of his inability to obtain the necessary legal documents

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have urged the man not to give up on his hustle

A Ghanaian man who relocated to Germany in search of greener pastures has left many people feeling sad after confessing that he regretted taking that decision.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TonyVibes's YouTube, the visibly sad young man lamented that he left Italy with expectations of realising his dream in Germany.

A Ghanaian man who relocated to Germany is crying out over life in the European country.

Source: TikTok

Having relocated to Germany, the man said obtaining the necessary documents and permits had been a daunting task.

"I now regret travelling abroad. Any time I think of this, I cry. I have been here for five years. I should have used two years of that time to ensure that I got the necessary permits. I also cannot blame anyone."

Now, the young man admitted that his hope of obtaining legal permits in Germany was fading with each passing day.

At the time of compiling this report, the video raked in over 4,000 likes and 90 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians urge man not to give up

Social media users who commented on the video have encouraged the young man not to give up on his desire to obtain the necessary document.

@agyemalvin7658 reacted:

"Bro don't worry God is king."

@mamaabena9306 reacted:

"All the country when it comes to documents, U.K. is worse not easy to get nkrataa hmmmm. Bro dont worry have hope,with God all things are possible."

@chriskwakye3084 replied:

"But why would you seek asylum in Germany as a Ghana while there are soo many easy ways to get documents in Germany....I really love his honesty though."

@razak_tech commented:

"I have a solution for you bro is not too late and in 5 five years you would be qualified to apply for France citizenship."

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had advised lazy people to drop the idea of travelling abroad for work.

In a TikTok video, the man said working abroad is hard work and anyone not willing to work was better off not travelling.

He cited how he worked for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needed to earn money to pay for his children's school fees.

