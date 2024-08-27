Nas One, a Ghanaian man based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, has demonstrated a genuine act of kindness towards some street boys

The macho man was spotted distributing money to the boys who had surrounded him

Each of the boys received GH¢100 from Nas One, as he fetches the money from a black bag

A Ghanaian macho man has been praised on social media for his incredible show of love to some young street boys.

The man identified on his socials as Nas One, was spotted on the streets of Kumasi sharing money with the boys.

A Ghanaian macho man distributes money to street boys in Kumasi. Photo credit: @nash6492/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nas One, on his powerful motorbike, dolled out GH¢100 each to the boys.

The heavily built man, sporting a dread, pulled the money from a black purse and handed it to the boys, who appeared to be hustling on the streets of Kumasi.

After receiving the money, the boys applauded Nas One, leaving with smiles and joy.

Some old men and women were also seen in the video struggling among the crowd surrounding Nas One for money.

Netizens praise Nas One for his kindness

Nas One's video, which had garnered over 2k likes and 171 comments on TikTok as of the time of drafting this report, attracted reactions from netizens.

@APPIAHENE JOHN said:

"I like the way you love people's. May God bless you my boss. Some people's have this type of body and they are fooling themselves. Destroying others.?

@Mubarik Alhassan also said:

"masha Allah more blessing long life with the family."

@Rich Wise wrote:

"I love seeing this. May God bless you boss."

@22@issac0 also wrote:

"Good evening my dear brother I Love it What you have done God bless more Lord Father gives you more years."

Kind-hearted man blesses street boys

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a kind-hearted Ghanaian man showed love to some young street boys in Accra.

A video making rounds on social media captured the man distributing money from a black polythene bag to the street boys.

The street boys thanked the kind-hearted man profusely for his gesture towards them.

Source: YEN.com.gh