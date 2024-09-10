At a wedding reception, a plus-size groomsman and his bridesmaid captured attention with their choreographed dance

Despite his size, the groomsman impressed the crowd by performing modern dance moves with ease and enthusiasm

The duo's energetic performance earned cheers from the guests and comments from netizens who saw the video online

A Ghanaian groomsman at a wedding showed that despite his size, he can dance well and is also up to date on modern-day moves.

The young man was entering a wedding reception with his bridesmaid partner and they caught everyone's attention with their swag.

A plus-size groomsman dances energetically with his bridesmaid at a wedding reception. Photo credit: Celebrity Buzz

Source: Facebook

The couple soon had everyone dancing because of the groomsman's choreographed dance with his partner at the wedding.

In the Facebook video shared by Celebrity Buzz, the bridesmaid and the groomsman were in sync and danced happily to prepare for the bride and groom's entrance.

The two showed their handle on recent dance moves, with most people watching the duo and cheering them on as they jived to the beat.

The gentleman was dressed in a suit with a pair of black trousers and a white groomsman jacket. The bridesmaid wore an elegant purple gown.

Netizens comment on groomsman's dance moves

Several people who commented on the video could not stop talking about the plus-size groomsman and his awe-inspiring moves. YEN.com.gh has collated some of their comments below.

Odeneho Abrewa Nana said:

“Tell him to reduce weight because is possible for him today and not tomorrow.”

Fhorson Young wrote:

“So how he dey knack?”

Musah Latif said:

“Dey play 😀”

Jude Clerk wrote:

“I hear Eeiii at the background 😎”

Plus-size groomsman steals spotlight

YEN.com.gh also reported that a plus-size groomsman trended after a wedding blogger shared his video on Instagram.

The handsome Ghanaian gentleman danced for the guests and led the groom and his team to the event grounds at the event.

All the groomsmen, including the plus-size man, wore matching two-piece kaftans for the traditional marriage ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh