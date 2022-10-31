A plus-size Ghanaian groomsman has gained recognition after a famous wedding blogger shares his video on Instagram

The handsome-looking gentleman couldn't stop dancing as he led the team and the groom to the event grounds

The fashionable groomsman and his team wore matching two-piece kaftans for the lavish traditional wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A plus-size Ghanaian groomsman has gone viral with his dapper looks at a luxurious traditional wedding over the weekend.

Ghanaian groomsman rocking orange kaftan shows off his dance moves. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The joyous man and leader of the team was spotted in a colourful two-piece outfit with black buttons. He completed his look with a silver wristwatch and black leather sandals.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular live wedding blogger shared the viral video, Live with Kwaku, ahead of the customary ceremony.

The video shows that the groom wore a three-piece outfit for his memorable traditional wedding.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of the plus-size groomsman

ellys_zone

The real champion of puff daddy

faith_k_kaba

One man Legion Wonke

iam_didiwils

Giant of Africa

dark.made

Every word in the song

lee_babesss

Lion is here, ampa

offeibeas_fashion

Judah mu gyata is here

_kobiaba

The audio is a perfect caption!

berlyndagh

Is the accuracy for me word to word of the song lyric is one video

lelo_only1

I didn’t have to unmute my phone to get which song he was reacting to. I just knew it was written all over his face.

kerls_kente_bazaar

Infact the Biggest Lion is here ampa

Watch the video below

Plus-Size Ghanaian Bridesmaid Go Viral With Her Figure-Hugging Black Suede Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana, a stunning and accomplished professional chef from Ghana, who wed her love in a lavish wedding.

One of the exquisite bridesmaids was a plus-size beauty who gained notoriety for her distinctive wedding attire and hairdo.

The plus-sized bridesmaid with a distinctive sense of style and immaculate makeup looked stunning.

The plus-size bridesmaid walked boldly while clutching her lovely bouquet, looking stunning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh