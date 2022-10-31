Plus-Size Ghanaian Groomsman Steals The Spotlight With His Stylish Kaftan And Hilarious Dance Moves
- A plus-size Ghanaian groomsman has gained recognition after a famous wedding blogger shares his video on Instagram
- The handsome-looking gentleman couldn't stop dancing as he led the team and the groom to the event grounds
- The fashionable groomsman and his team wore matching two-piece kaftans for the lavish traditional wedding
A plus-size Ghanaian groomsman has gone viral with his dapper looks at a luxurious traditional wedding over the weekend.
The joyous man and leader of the team was spotted in a colourful two-piece outfit with black buttons. He completed his look with a silver wristwatch and black leather sandals.
Popular live wedding blogger shared the viral video, Live with Kwaku, ahead of the customary ceremony.
The video shows that the groom wore a three-piece outfit for his memorable traditional wedding.
Some social media users have commented on the trending video of the plus-size groomsman
Watch the video below
