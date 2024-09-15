Efua Ghartey, newly elected president of the Ghana Bar Association, danced to King Promise's "CCTV" at a recent event

Wearing a long skirt and a blouse in a blue African print, she was introduced to give a speech, and the song played while she walked to the front

Ghartey is the first woman to lead the Ghana Bar Association and also serves as Chairperson of the Bible Society of Ghana

The newly elected president of the Ghana Bar Association, Efua Ghartey, has shown a side of her rarely seen.

Mrs Ghartey danced to the front as she was introduced at a function to give a speech.

In a video shared on X by Kow Essuman, Mrs Ghartey was captured wearing a blue African print sewn in a long flair skirt and blouse style

With her simple yet beautiful makeup, Mrs Ghartey danced graciously to King Promise's CCTV song, which featured Mugeez and Sarkodie.

The MC encouraged her to dance some more as she walked up to the front to give a speech, most likely.

Efua Ghartey is the wife of Joe Ghartey, a lawyer and co-founder of Ghartey & Ghartey.

Mrs Ghartey also serves as the Chairperson of the Bible Society of Ghana and the International Board of the United Bible Societies (UBS), which operates in more than 200 countries.

She has made history by becoming the first woman president of the Ghana Bar Association.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the newly elected executives of the Association.

In a Facebook post, Nana Addo said he was pleased that a woman has become president.

“As a member of the Bar, I am elated to live to see this day when the Bar is led by a woman. As President of the Republic, this victory is even more significant as it coincides with the recent passage of the Affirmative Action Act, making it an even more powerful statement in the journey towards gender equality.”

Netizens react to Efua Ghartey's dance

Some people who watched the video shared their thoughts in the comment section. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@NanaKwame_off said:

“Ah who cut the music, Dj no he no try.”

@Youthberry2 wrote:

“Joe Ghartey's wife. Lol”

@EfuaGhartey_Esq said;

“Thank you very much, I am very grateful”

@thecookwares wrote:

"Trust NPP at your own risk"

Samira joins UMAT students for jama session

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's second lady, Samira Bawumia, joined some University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) students to sing Jama songs.

Mrs Bawumia, wearing jeans and a long-sleeved shirt, seemed to enjoy the songs as she danced to them.

Several people on social media shared varied opinions on this matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh