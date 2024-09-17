Maazu D. Bayuoni, a brilliant young Ghanaian has been chosen for this year's Chevening Scholarship Award to read a master's degree at the Imperial College London

The young man, the founder and president of the Coalition for Positive Impact, is one of 15 young leaders from Ghana to be awarded the scholarship in 2024

Maazu D. Bayuoni, who hails from the Upper West Region of Ghana, spoke to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview about his scholarship award

A Ghanaian man, Maazu D. Bayuoni, has been awarded a Chevening Scholarship to pursue a master's degree in the UK.

Maazu D. Bayuoni, founder and president of the Coalition for Positive Impact, will read an MSc in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Management at the Imperial College London.

Maazu D. Bayuoni. a brilliant Ghanaian man bags Chevening Scholarship to study at one of the top universities in the UK. Photo credit: @maazubayuoni/X.

The Imperial College London is the second best university in the world according to the QS World University Rankings for 2025.

The young man, an alumnus of the University of Ghana, announced this achievement in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Out of over 68,000 global applications, including 2,000+ from Ghana, I am 1 of the 15 young leaders from Ghana to be #ChosenForChevening this year," he wrote.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Maazu thanked the Chevening Awards (FCDO) and the UK in Ghana for recognising his potential and supporting his dreams.

The young Ghanaian man also expressed excitement about being chosen for this year's Chevening Scholarship.

"I feel excited about winning the Chevening Scholarship. It’s a big deal. More than just an academic catalyst, I see the scholarship as a career accelerator program that will enable me to develop my leadership abilities and build a strong network to further my work with the Coalition for Positive Impact, a non-profit I founded in 2018, which supports underserved young entrepreneurs in Northern Ghana with business development opportunities and startup capital," he told YEN.com.gh

Maazu D. Bayuoni, who hails from Gwosi in the Upper West Region, also stated what he hopes to achieve during his studies at the Imperial College, London.

"By the end of my studies, I aim to develop a scalable world-class impact investment model for the coalition for positive impact. This will enable me to lead my team to support 100,000 underserved young entrepreneurs and create 10 million jobs for African youths by 2045 to address the looming dangers of youth unemployment within the continent." h stated.

Significance of the scholarship to Maazu

He further explained that his scholarship award signifies many years of hard work amid a few disappointments which never bogged him down.

"After completing university, I attempted to pursue a law degree at the University of Ghana and was unsuccessful. Disappointed, I took a break from school to focus on building a career. During this time, I applied to various prestigious fellowships, including the Yunus & Youth, the IMF Youth and the Mandela Washington. I did not get into most of them but I refused to give up," he said.

Maazu D. Bayuoni also expressed gratitude to his parents for their many years of sacrifices and support and his friends for their encouragement.

