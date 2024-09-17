A Ghanaian lecturer has taken up a challenge to etch his name in the prestigious Guinness World Record

The Sign Language lecturer at Koforidua Technical University, Mr Keith Aboagye Ofosuhene, seeks to set a new record for the longest individual sign language reading marathon

Ghanaians are, however, unhappy with his move and have criticised him in the comments section of the video

A dedicated Sign Language lecturer at the Koridua Technical University (KTU), Mr Keith Aboagye Ofosuhene, has commenced an ambitious attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

Mr Ofosuhene seeks to achieve the longest individual sign language reading marathon, the SIGN-A-THON, by signing continuously for seven days.

He is the first Ghanaian to undertake such a feat, although some other Ghanaians have attempted other fields of the Guinness World Record.

The event commenced in an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation at the Ceremonial Grounds of KTU on Monday, September 16, 2016, with colleagues, students, and supporters cheering him up for his feat.

Mr Ofosuhene hopes to get his name in the prestigious book of remarkable accomplishments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians fume over Mr Ofusuhene's GWR attempt

While his colleagues and students are happy for him, some Ghanaians are unhappy with his move. Many have criticised him, questioning his relevance to this GWR attempt.

"Charley we be clowns for this country o."

"𝐰𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞."

"To achieve what exactly?"

"Smh."

"Wei."

"Eish."

"Wow."

