A video of Captain Smart's reaction to the apology of Afia Pokua when she appeared at Manhyia is trending

The Onua TV morning host chided Afia Pokua over her decision to berate the Asatehene publicly on live television

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have also shared their views on the comments of Captain Smart

Media General's ace broadcaster, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has lashed out at Afia Pokua, the embattled Kasapa FM journalist who berated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted on the YouTube page of GH Page, the Onua Maakye morning host, who was speaking on his programme, expressed disappointment in Akua Pokua for calling out Otumfuo.

Looking visibly incensed, Captain Smart said the Otumfuo is mighty hence, Ghanaians should be proud to have such a personality in the country.

"Once we live on earth, no matter what you do, some people will be greater than others. To the chiefs, I say well done, anyone who misbehaves should be put in his place".

Ghanaians react to Captain Smart's comments

Social media users who reacted to the video commended Captain Smart for reprimanding Afua Pokua.

@margaretsarben9682 reacted:

"Ghanians, stop all these fights, and pray seriously without ceasing for our children and grandchildren's future in our Saviour's merciful GOD mighty Name. Amen."

@Joe-7901 replied:

"You can keep hating us but we de3 we love everyone that's why we have anloga,Fante Newtown,Moshi zongo etc in Kumasi."

@Delali-k2y reacted:

"Mr smart please, nobody worships the king of England, let’s get that straight, we respect him."

@ArnoldSarpong added:

"One thing Ghanaians should know n understand is , the Asante kingdom is for Ghana."

@VictorAdansi wrote:

"Captain I'm telling you the truth u are talking noses, but i only blame Afia Pokuaa, y she went there, I'm soo disappointed in those guys who went there."

Afia Pokua is not from Kwawu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Pokua was surprised at the Manhyia Palace after finding out that her ancestral roots do not lie in Kwawu.

This comes after she went there to plead her case following derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Chiefs informed her that her mother was a Krobo and her father was a Frafra; therefore, she was not from Kwawu.

