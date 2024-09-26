A UK-based Ghanaian lady, known on social media as Kiki Rose, has cautioned lazy folks not to waste their money travelling abroad

She said the hustle abroad is for hardworking people and anyone who did not like to engage in hard labour should stay back at home in Ghana

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on Kiki Rose's video, with some sharing their experiences living in other countries abroad

A Ghanaian lady living in the United Kingdom has opened up about the difficult life many immigrants face abroad.

The lady, identified on her socials as Kiki Rose, said opportunities were better abroad but it was not a place for lazy people.

A UK-based Ghanaian lady advises lazy folks in Ghana to stay home. Photo credit: @queen_of_inkkk/TikTok.

Kiki Rose, in a TikTok video, said the system and the cost of living abroad offered little room for an able person to stay home and not work.

Consequently, the Ghanaian lady has cautioned folks back home who shy away from hard work not to bother and waste resources relocating abroad.

"Abroad is good, whoever tells you otherwise is a liar. But abroad is also for hardworking people. If you are a lazy person and you travel here, you will never succeed," she said.

"Because if you can work as a janitor or do factory work then you can easily make it here. Over here all our bills are paid monthly, so if you travel here and you decide not to work but rely on sugar daddies you would regret it. Even the sugar daddies are busily working, so there are no sugar daddies here," she added.

Ghanaians online react to Kiki's video

Ghanaians online upon coming across Kiki's video shared their views on her assertions.

@Mrs Helina Chutab said:

"hmmm here in Australia we pay rent every wee."

@Mrsolomon_112 also said:

"How long have you been in abroad!!! Ghana people Dey rush too much."

@kwamejnr7 reacted:

"If you hardworking you will make it easily in Uk 🇬🇧! £500 every week. Jx wake up everyday and go to warehouse."

@let it go also reacted:

"Me I’m going to school I can’t stress my self I would rather stress myself for education than to stress my body for hard job."

@Godsway99 wrote:

"now you are saying the truth, better. Ghana too you can make it here.?

Lady advises Ghanaians with jobs

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian lady based in the UK advised people who have jobs not to leave the country.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady told her fellow Ghanaians that finding a job and settling in a new country would take a while.

The lady, who owns a Ghanaian restaurant in the UK, said it was better to not to travel abroad if one had a good job in Ghana.

