A young lady from a humble beginning was in a joyous mood after bagging her first degree from the University of Ghana

The excited young lady, Ayisha Shafiwu, was awarded a first-class degree in BSc. Administration (Accounting option)

She took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement and said that she is the first person in her family to earn a degree

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Ayisha Shafiwu, has achieved excellence in her academic journey, graduating from the University of Ghana with first-class honours.

The brilliant young lady was part of the final year students awarded various qualifications at the UG's 2025 Congression.

Ayisha Shafiwu, a Ghanaian lady becomes the first graduate in her family after bagging a first-class degree at UG.

Ayish Shafiwu received a first-class degree in BSc. Administration (Accounting option) a few days ago at the second session of the UG Congregation.

Taking to social media to celebrate her achievement, Ayisha said she is the first person in her entire family to ever graduate from the university., a pacesetting achievement that would inspire her relatives for many years to come.

She also recounted some challenges she faced in her academic journey to become the shining light in her family.

In a long post on TikTok, Ayisha said her dreams of pursuing tertiary education would have been cut short at level 200 due to her inability to pay her fees.

However, a scholarship scheme she was introduced to by a close friend made it possible for her to stay in school to complete her four-year programme.

"4 years ago, I was super excited to get into both universities I applied to UG & UPSA. But reality hit hard when I realized we couldn’t afford the fees. My family managed to pay half, and I started school. By Level 200, things got worse. We had no money for tuition, and I was about to drop out," she wrote.

"Then, a miracle happened! A very close friend sent me a scholarship link (even though it was for first-year students). I applied out of desperation, went for the interview, and when asked, “What will you do if you don’t get this scholarship?” I tearfully said, “I will drop out.” Days later, I got the HAS Scholarship, and my dream stayed alive!" she added.

She further expressed gratitude to the HAS Scholarship for stepping in at the right time to help her earn her first degree.

Having successfully graduated with a first-class degree, Ayisha Shafiwu now aspires to become a Chartered Accountant in the ensuing years.

Ayisha Shafiwu, receives her medal and a warm handshake from the faculty at the University of Ghana Congregation.

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian lady

The post made by Ayisha Shafiwu on TikTok attracted a flurry of reactions from many many Ghanaians online.

Below are some of the comments:

@angela_the_affiliate said:

"Congratulations to you Ayisha May God continue to open scholarship opportunities for you to read your master's and PhD in Jesus' name Amen."

@Nimas collection also said:

"It's giving me the motivation to do better."

@sha_sha❣ commented:

"So happy for you girl. God is the lifter of men."

@Mimi also commented:

"Congratulations u have made us proud kid sis."

Ghanaian lady named valedictorian UMaT

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Victoria Agyekumwaa, a brilliant Ghanaian lady was named the valedictorian at the University of Mining and Technology (UMaT).

Victoria earned a first-class degree in BSc Mining Engineering with a Course Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.34.

For impressive academic performance, the young lady was presented with a cheque of GH¢15,740 as prize money for winning the Newmont Ghana Award.

