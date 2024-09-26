National Service personnel at GNPC held a dinner and awards ceremony to mark the end of their 2023/2024 service year

A video showed attendees enjoying good food, great music, and beautifully decorated surroundings

Awards were also given to outstanding personnel for their exceptional performance during the service year

The National Service personnel at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) organised a dinner and awards ceremony to commemorate the end of their mandatory service for the 2023/2024 year.

The attendants dressed beautifully to attend the ceremony. The decoration was also done well to suit the night event.

GNPC's NSS personnel organise dinner and awards night to celebrate the end of service. Photo credit: @ennie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X by @eddie_wrt, the attendants enjoyed the food served and danced to contemporary songs.

Some deserving Service personnel were also awarded for outstanding performance. The location of the event is not readily known.

Netizens react to NSS personnel’s dinner

Several people who saw the post on X commented on it. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@thegud_neighbor

I guess this is where their concubines and errand boys are sent because why don’t other institutions have these kind of parties for their nss personnels?

@jephery_minkis

A won do my NSS again The place a do ei bi mistake

@THEBRAVOSPIRIT

Err Money Dey Ghana

@Eric_Adekpornya

No wonder petrol prices are dmn high in this country.. Only the poor will suffer

@Alloteyfritz1

Chale I finished Nss in 2023 my two months allowance is still with them.

@kofi_abrentsie

Your colleagues are protesting for a better Ghana.. mo di3 3duani naa

@heartyme61

Only protocol can send you there

GIS Students display riches at 2022 prom

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana International School (GIS) students organised their annual prom night in grand style.

A video from the event showed the display of riches, style, and class from students who arrived in expensive cars.

Several netizens thronged to the comment section to express their opinion on the videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh