A young lady from the Upper East Region of Ghana has taken up a career as an okada delivery rider

Diana Akumkadoa said her work as a commercial rider fetches her enough to meet her obligations

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Diana shared her journey to becoming a female okada delivery rider

A Ghanaian lady, Diana Akumkadoa, has opened up about her work as a female dispatch rider on the busy streets of Accra.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Diana, who hails from the Kadema Zaring suburb of Sandeman in the Upper East Region, described her work as challenging and rewarding.

Ghanaian lady Diana Akumkadoa opens up about her journey to becoming a full-time okada dispatch rider. Photo credit: Diana Akumkadoa.

The young lady, a single mother of a seven-year-old girl, said she ventured into the okada dispatch business out of necessity, owing to the many responsibilities resting on her shoulders.

Diana Akumkadoa stated that since taking up the motorbike delivery trade, she now makes enough money to cater for herself and her daughter.

On average, the female okada rider said she makes between GH¢150 to GH¢300 daily from her work, delivering parcels to clients within the Greater Accra Region.

"It’s very good when you have customers who will be giving you orders daily. It’s very lucrative to venture into it when you know you are the person going to ride the motorbike yourself. I make between GH¢150 to GH¢300 but it depends on the delivery I do a day," she told YEN.com.gh.

Diana talks about her dream job

Like every other child, Diana said she wanted to become a banker while growing up in the village of Kadema Zaring.

However, life's unpredictability and uncertainties forced her to settle on okada dispatch riding instead.

"Growing up as a little girl, I wanted to become a bank manager in future, but things didn’t go well due to financial issues," she said.

Diana further explained how she became a female dispatch rider after moving to the capital from her village to seek a better life.

"When I got to Accra, I did so many jobs and I got to realise that the money that I get paid and the family demands are not helping at all, so I decided to go into the delivery business. I started with Bolt Food around 2021 and I know how to ride the motor from my village," she said.

After working as perhaps the only female okada delivery rider in Accra for over three years, Diana said her biggest challenge so far has been how to deal with drivers on the road.

"The biggest challenge I normally feel is that Ghana drivers don’t respect motor riders. They don’t respect riders so we face a lot when it comes to challenges on the road," Diana said.

Ghanaian lady discusses career in okada trade

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady, Janet Akambuba, has opened up about her path to becoming a commercial okada rider.

In a trending video, she stated that she picked up the okada trade to fend for herself after failed attempts to join the Ghana Police Service.

