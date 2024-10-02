A young lady has vented her frustration over the pressure from her family to get married

In a video on TikTok, she urged persons to advise to let her parents know that finding the right partner is difficult

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have sympathised with her on her ordeal

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to cry over her family's incessant pressure for her to get married.

This comes as she posted a video of herself seated alone in a room, shedding tears as she reflects on her love life.

She made it known via the video's caption that she needed someone to explain to her parents that finding a partner with the potential to become a husband is not easy.

She stressed the need for parents to be patient with their children so they make the right choices regarding marriage.

"Can some please tell out parents that looking for genuine love in this generation is hard and they should give us some time," the caption read.

Netizens react to the lady's concern about marriage

Social media who took to the video's comment section sympathised with her regarding her ordeal. Others also urged not to rush into marriage.

Nana Asante reacted:

"The problem is the one that will show u true love is not ur type lol."

Jocult commented:

"Leave love alone my dear, it doesn’t exist just make more money."

LINDA added:

"Awww baby girl you made me cry heeeerrrrh… the pressure some parents can give will make u marry the wrong one."

KWAME wrote:

"The problem is in this generation, we have a lot of people to choose from because of technology thus social media, dating apps etc. contributing to bad choices and leaving the best ones."

Rev Obofour advises the youth on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour has admonished the youth against rushing into marriage.

In a video on TikTok, Rev Obofour told the youth not to succumb to religious or societal pressures regarding marriage.

He lamented over how young people were compelled to marry due to expectations from society, family, and even religious leaders.

