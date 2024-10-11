Martin Waana-Ang was declared the overall best student of the 2024 Call to the Bar, therefore receiving the Mensah Sarbah award

The former student of St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary also received the award for the Best Student award in Civil Procedure

Several social media users who saw the post shared congratulated Martin for his achievement

An old St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary student has been adjudged the best student of the 2024 Call to the Bar.

Martin Waana-Ang received the Mensah Sarbah Award and the Best Student Award in Civil Procedure.

KNUST alumnus Martin Waana-Ang receives the Mensah Sarbah Award as the overall best student of the 2024 Call to the Bar. Photo credit: Abena Ehun

After his secondary school education, Martin attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study law.

As a student, he served as the Law Students Union (LSU) president at the KNUST Faculty of Law.

He was also adjudged the second-best-scored candidate in the 2022 Ghana School of Law Entrance exams.

While learning as a student at KNUST, Martin took part in extra-curricular activities and worked as a legal intern at the prestigious Kulendi@Law.

In 2021, he represented the Faculty of Law at the 30th African Human Rights Moot Court Competition. In 2022, he represented the faculty to win the 2022 Edition of the Baffour Osei Akoto moot Court Competition organized by the Ghana School of Law. He was adjudged the best oralist in the preliminary rounds.

According to Dennislawnes, Martin hopes to become an accomplished lawyer in Ghana with a particular interest in Constitutional Law, Oil and gas Law, Maritime Law, Law of Taxation, and international law. He also dreams of one day serving on the Supreme Court.

Martin Waana-ang comes from Jirapa in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

Netizens congratulate Martin

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post made by @GhLawTrends. Read them below:

@AppiahFabien said:

“Martin🫰 topped the entrance exams in 2022🤩”

@yhaw_richie wrote:

“Martin!”

@ba_enimaaye said:

“Lil Martin at it again 😂 Congrats”

@Ghanapreko wrote:

“Martin🔥🔥🔥😂😂💪💪💪”

@_infact said:

“😒😒 We need help from the Alumni, the Faculty needs facelift”

Saeed Fadlulahi Froko wrote:

The "John Mensah Sarbah" Award goes to the Upper West Region. Congratulations Waana-Ang Martin Esq. This wonderful.

Ghanaian becomes best student at Gambia Law School

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian law student emerged as the Best Law Student at the Gambia Law School's Call to the Bar.

Keren Naa Ayikaakor also received three awards for a stellar performance in separate courses.

In her valedictory speech, Ayikaakor thanked her family for their support.

