A final-year student of Mfantsipim School brought the school to a standstill when his people came to pick him up after his last WASSCE paper

A convoy with different brands of cars showed up at Mfantsipim School to pick up the final-year student

Social media users who saw the video expressed different opinions on the show of luxury by the student and his relations

A young man who completed Mfantsipim School in 2024 was picked up from school in grand style by his associates.

The fresh SHS graduate left campus after a convoy came to pick him up home to celebrate the end of his Senior High education.

Convoy picks up final year Mfantsipim student after his completing SHS. Photo credit: Kiddo Junior Kay & I rep my school

In a video posted on X, about five cars were waiting to pick up one student who had finished his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The cars included a BMW, Benz, and Toyota Corolla. The boys in the school cheered and ran after the cars after they took off to show their amazement.

Netizens comment on SHS graduate’s pick-up

@kwesi_boujee asked:

“Why sey them dey run follow the refs lol”

@Oben_2020 said:

“People are speeding on a school compound and the IGP is watching doing nothing for sake of rich man's son is among. You want compare countries?”

@_Mc_Monney said:

“Is it the same country we’re all in? Eeii”

@Rasheed_Kena wrote:

“The boy dey hold rich client I guess 😆😆😆😆”

@andy_poks said:

“Badu man no dey around?”

@bagn_samuel wrote:

“No be wanna house for school be that .. FREEMAN AGGREY HOUSE 😂😂 @StanleyBiney4 come see something”

@Qweku_James0379 said:

“Imagine this happening in a mixed school”

@sir_hybrid12 wrote:

“If eno be country wey hard like these be cars den Dey take flex… tswwwww”

@Maawuvi said:

“And this brother had free education with boarding. Free SHS needs review and target the needy”

@morgan_qwesi wrote:

“This go be normal give you if you school for Agona Swedru”

