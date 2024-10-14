A video of a Ghanaian supporter venting over the Black Stars' recent disappointing performances has gone viral

The man in the video highlighted reasons why a key player like Mohammed Kudus no longer scores for the Ghana national team

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many laughing over it

Ghanaians are reeling from the painful heartbreak of the Black Stars' performance in the AFCON qualifiers. The recent game against Sudan ended in a goalless draw, leaving the Black Stars unable to secure a win.

Following their recent performances, many Ghanaians feel disappointed in the players. Supporters of the national team believe that many players who previously gave Ghana hope, including Mohammed Kudus, have let the nation down.

A supporter of the Black Stars is explaining why Kudus no longer scores for the team.

Source: Facebook

In a video, one supporter expressed frustration, attributing Kudus' recent poor performance to his association with Kivo products.

He believes that after Kudus secured his ambassadorial deal with Kivo, his consumption of their products negatively affected his pitch performance.

The supporter claimed that Kudus has been overeating Kivo pepper, which he believes is detrimental to his performance. Additionally, he noted that Mohammed Kudus consumes too much gari, which he says causes constipation, further impacting his abilities on the field.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian man's comment about Kudus evokes laughter

The video of the young man venting and unveiling why Kudus no longer performs on the pitch has triggered hilarious reactions online.

Netizens who saw the video could not conceal their laughter, with some stating that Kudus himself would laugh if he saw it.

@Episolinakhelly wrote:

"Even if Kudus sees this he will laugh."

@ED wrote:

"But he resembles kudus too."

@Mø♥️ Ĥāƴ♥️ ƳāāŤ²⁰²¹ wrote:

"Nobody is talking about the boy in black."

@Akua Sika wrote:

"Ghana hmmmm I said they will start dragging him if he doesn’t perform well with kivo just like how Dey were dragging the other guy who advertises the rice advert."

Kudus cheekily replies Black Stars fan

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mohammed Kudus gave a cheeky reply to a Black Stars fan who questioned why he did not replicate his performance at West Ham during his Black Stars games.

In a view video, Kudus replied that he wanted the goals more than the fans.

