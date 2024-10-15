Over 30 Ghanaians were arrested for participating in the Occupy Julorbi House demonstration in Accra

One person who got arrested was a trotro mate at the lorry station who was simply doing his daily work

Emmanuel Arthur shared what led to his arrest and many netizens have questioned why he was jailed

Emmanuel Arthur, a commercial bus conductor arrested with other #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators, has spoken after appearing in court.

The young man clarified that he was not part of the protestors but instead worked as a trotro mate at the 37 Station in Accra.

Trotro mate Emmanuel Arthur says the police arrested him for saying 'Tsoo boi' during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests. Photo credit: @GHOneTV & Felicity Nelson

In an interview with GHOne TV, Emmanuel Arthur said he was standing with his master, the driver when the police arrested the protestors on the street.

He added while the arrest was going on, he shouted 'Tsoo boi' and eight police officers whisked him away together with other protestors.

‘Tsoo boi’ is a shout in the local Ghanaian language for action, attention, and coordination.

When asked why he shouted, Emmanuel said he could not explain since the words just dropped from his mouth before he could think about them.

Comments on trotro mate's arrest

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Emmanuel Arthur's story about his arrest during the protests.

@tuffguy_1 said:

“Anka mate de3 your own be wol3. Chooboi fa wo ho b3n 🤦”

@RICHPAGEZ wrote:

“Just chooo boi you arrest him why”

@ghdevme said:

“Sorry but 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@Your_Blackness wrote:

“Akufo-Addo right now: Who said “Choo Boi”? Arrest him!”

@MPKwarteng_ said:

“Why did you say “Chooboi”? Does it belong to you? 😂”

@Your_Blackness wrote:

“Article 101 of Akufo Addo’s constitution 2024, the yelling of “Choo Boo” is a means to spark and incite persons against the government, punishable by law to the tune of 1 month to 3months behind different cells.”

@OpaninDarkwah1 said:

“It's sad! The poor in Ghana have no one to speak for them.”

@saviourAking wrote:

“Ghana police behaves as if they get paid commission for arresting more people.”

@CEPH_AS said:

“This so so funny”

