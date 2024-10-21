Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son, Ernest Ofori Osei, shared memorable pics from his graduation from Ashesi University on social media

His brother Kennedy Osei, his mother Ewurabena Despite, and his siblings and relatives were also there to support him at the graduation on August 24, 2024

Many people thronged the comment section to congratulate Ernest on his achievement, while others dropped heartwarming messages on social media

Wealthy Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, graduated from Ashesi in the class of 2024 on August 24, 2024, and shared memorable pictures online about two months later.

Despite's son graduates from university

Ernest Ofori Osei took to Instagram to share memorable pictures from his graduation after completing his undergraduate degree at Ashesi University.

In the caption, he noted that he could not have graduated from the institution without God's help. He then added the graduation cap emoji to express his excitement about completing his undergraduate degree.

Ernest also hinted that he would further his education by possibly enrolling into a Masters programme.

"With God, everything is possible 🎓On to the next …"

The ceremony was held on the campus of Ashesi University, and Ernest was blessed to have his entire family support him.

His father Despite, his mother Ewurabena Despite, his brother and lawyer Kennedy Osei ESQ, his brother Osei Kwame Junior, his siblings, and other close friends and relatives were among those cheering him on.

Below are the photos from Ernest Ofori Sarpong's graduation:

Reactions to the graduation photos

Many people thronged the comment section of Ernest's Instagram page with congratulatory messages for him.

itz_xtaxyyyymy said:

"Congratulations dear 🥳👨‍🎓. Continue to make Mummy and Daddy proud 🥰"

angelgabsta said:

"Congratulations and well done Nana Ofori🎉🔥🎉"

iamcita_berry said:

"Heyyy Congratulations ❤️"

rich.billyy said:

"Congrats bro 👏"

drquansah said:

"Congratulations bro!🥳🔥"

_cilla1 said:

"Congratulations to you😊🎉"

Below is the footage from the Ashesi 2024 graduation ceremony:

Despite flaunts vintage cars

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mother-in-law, Kate Opoku-Acheampong, was buried in Kumasi on Saturday, October 14, 2024, and a thanksgiving ceremony was held the next day.

A thanksgiving service was held at the Underbridge Event Center in Accra, attended by several Ghanaian celebrities, sympathisers, and relatives. Despite's vast fleet of vintage cars got Ghanaians talking on social media.

