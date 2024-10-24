A member of the Democracy Hub legal team, contesting in the Young Lawyers Forum presidential race has been disqualified

It is unclear why he has been taken out of the race by the Electoral Commission, however, Prince Ganaku announced the development on X

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and sympathised with Prince in the comments section

A well-known candidate for the position of President of the Young Lawyers Forum, Prince Ganaku, has been disqualified by the Electoral Commission.

Prince is a member of the Democracy Hub legal team is is reportedly among the team of legal practitioners representing the #StopGalamsey protestors who were recently arrested.

His disqualification was announced on X on Thursday, October 24,2024. It was initially reported by GhLawtrends and later confirmed by the gentleman.

None of the above unveiled why the young man had been disqualified. However, Prince in an X post addressed the matter.

"I just received an email from the Chairperson of the EC. The subject line of the email: 'Notice of Disqualification'. As you can imagine, we’re all quite disappointed. It’s a very very tough one to take. My team and I will dust ourselves off and decide on what next."

He further thanked well wishers and loved ones for the overwhelming support displayed towards him.

"I never really know why people pull so hard for me, some of them, people I’ve never met. But I really appreciate it man. I really really really do. So many of you came through for me and pulled so hard for me, this feels like such a let down to you guys. And I’m sorry."

He also mentioned that his lawyers are yet to decide on their next move.

