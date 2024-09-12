X user Scanty SZN has pulled down a post he made on September 11, which suggested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was engaged in nepotism

The post had been about an NSS personnel who the ministry had allegedly rejected for not having any "connection"

However, a few hours later, Scanty deleted the post and issued an apology, stating that his claim was false

X user, Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty), has pulled down a post he made on September 11, 2024, about a National Service personnel who the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected.

A photo attached to the post contained a note from an HR officer at the ministry explaining why the NSS personnel’s posting to the ministry was rejected.

An X user who published a post suggesting that MoFA had rejected an NSP due to nepotic reasons says his post was false and has apologised.

Per the note, the HR officer said the personnel could not be accepted at the ministry because all recognised staff did not know her.

The officer advised that she apply for reposting at a different institution. Netizens who had seen the post fumed at it, describing it as nepotism.

Scanty SZN had said:

"Aside [from] corruption and galamsey, nepotism is our biggest problem. Because how??? Service to the nation and take 715 cedis, you’ve to get connection or protocol.”

However, a few hours after his initial post, he pulled it down and issued a second one, describing the initial one as “totally false.”

He wrote:

“The post earlier about an NSP rejected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was totally false. The MFA reached out and explained it’s not genuine. I’m sorry for the confusion it caused. Apologies.”

Netizens react to withdrawal

Scanty SZN's withdrawal of his initial post and apology has also caused controversy.

Some netizens assume that the ministry has threatened him, forcing him to delete the initial post and describe it as fake news. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of those reactions:

TWO TERTY @TwoTerty_ said:

"Then hold your neck err"

MR PAPPY🇩🇪🇬🇭 @mrpappy__ said:

"Oh nice nice e drop anaa?😂😂"

Adankoɛ 🐇🔥 @leslie_kkkay

"Herh fake news k3se3 paahn. So who give you the hint nu?"

. @resiliencelfc said:

"And people think freedom of speech exists in this country. Dem tear your man warning"

Global Citizen 🥶 @realfrankjustin said:

"You were threatened back door, right?? Ghana for you, the cartels are untouchable"

Kwesi Spito @KwesiSpito said:

"That doesn’t change the fact that nepotism is a big problem in this country. That’s why we all believe it"

NSS to deploy personnel to foreign countries

The National Service Scheme may deploy personnel abroad as part of a new programme. The scheme's 10-year policy will inform strategic deployments.

The scheme's Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah, told Radio Univers that some countries in question are the US, the UK, and Nigeria. The international deployment will involve collaboration with these countries.

Woman rejoices after being posted to basic school

YEN.com.gh reported on a video of a lady's reaction after checking her NSS posting, leaving many people in awe.

The lady expressed delight in being posted to a basic school as a teacher. Many people who commented on the video congratulated the young lady on her placement.

