Lady Doing Teaching Practice Displays Note Student Wrote To Her, Reports Him To School's Head
by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 2 min read
  • A lady has caused a commotion on social media after posting about the note a student gave her
  • The lady, who just began her teaching practice, said the matter has been reported to the school's principal
  • Mixed reactions have trailed the content of the note, with some people making light of the student's action

A Nigerian lady, @omotanwa000, has shared the note a student wrote to her.

According to the young lady, she had just started her teaching practice in the school.

Young teaching assistant reports student who wrote her a love letter to school principal. Photo source: @omotanwa000
Source: TikTok

She posted the note on TikTok to reveal its content. In the note, the student professed his love for the lady.

He asked her to marry him and even gave her an option. The short note read:

"Aunty I love you.
"Will you marry me?
"Yes/no."

@omotanwa000 disclosed that she has reported the student's action to the school's principal.

See the letter in her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the note

hezzymanny said:

"Na new taker, he wan spend for U."

Verified Alhajikash🇳🇬🔜 said:

"Nah all of u wey they tp them dey write letter to."

Call me_nifemi said:

"Na still same thing me sef de face here 😂especially ss3 girls."

ameen☆♡ said:

"You've just started, be careful tho this is funny."

P A R A G O N said:

"I like it as student don the write letter give every TP students now 😏as we don turn tolotolo do another trend jhoor."

Jamjam said:

"YES/NO? No waste hin time abeg."

Lady doing teaching practice displays letter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady doing her teaching practice had displayed the love letter a student wrote to her.

In the letter, Ayomide professed his liking for her and how she dresses. He requested Imoleayo's phone number and offered to take her to Shoprite. The daring student also expressed his desire to date his teacher.

"Hello Imole. How are you? I like you so much. Pls, can you give me your number so that I can take you to Shoprite. And I like your dressing.

"I want to date you," a part of the letter read.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
