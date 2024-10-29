A young Ghanaian girl asked her mother to knock before entering her room, emphasising her need for privacy

Her mother, however, argued that as the homeowner and her parent, she does not need permission to enter

Despite their back-and-forth, the girl stood firm, hoping her mother would respect her privacy in the future

A young Ghanaian girl asked her mother to knock on the door to alert her when she was coming to her room.

However, her mother said she would not grant that request because it is for her daughter’s room in her home.

Young Ghanaian girl tells her mother to knock on her door before entering her room. Photo credit: @OfficialBigkay

In a video on X, the young lady explained to her mother that she needed her privacy and expected her mother to knock as everyone else in the house did.

But the mother also said it is her house, and since she gave birth to her, she does not see why she should knock before entering the child's room.

“If it is not our house, why am I there? Mum, you are the only person in my life who does not knock,” the girl said.

“Because I’m mum. Grandpa cannot come to your room without knocking. He will see things,” the mother responded.

The girl insisted that she needed her privacy and hoped her mother would knock the next time she entered her room.

“Do you not believe in privacy? I am entitled to my privacy. I know my rights.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on young girl’s knocking request

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @OfficialBigkay. Read them below:

@youngmello224 said:

“I like the fact that you used “dbee girl” 😂😂 If it were to be like ours…. Like she take slaps already 😂”

@As3mabagh1 wrote:

“This life get money oo”

@real_homie482 said:

“A dey feel the vibe waa 😁😄😃😃💕”

@EricKwakuAsare wrote:

“Every teen's battle ground—privacy rules!”

@johnstoni said:

“That’s courtesy. Setting a good example for her and her younger siblings.”

@JonviahJunio wrote:

“I had this same problem with my Dad and I told him I’m in my father’s house so he can also move to his father’s house😂😂the way he smiled and left err 😂😂”

@oswellcole said:

“A beautiful relationship”

@Oben_2020 wrote:

“At a certain age in a girl's life, she needs privacy, including privacy from her mother.”

Source: YEN.com.gh