A video of a Ghanaian lady narrating how she got dismissed from her job has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, she noted that her boss fired her from her job after she was caught TikToking at her workplace

Netizens who saw the video greeted the post with mixed reactions; however, many were disappointed in her

A Ghanaian lady based in the UK has shared her heartbreaking story of being dismissed from her job abroad.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the young lady noted that she had been dismissed from her job due to excessive recording of TikTok videos during working hours.

Narrating her ordeal, she noted that her boss called her to his office one day and informed her that her excessive TikTok video recording had led to her dismissal. The news was heartbreaking.

Ghanaian lady cancels plans following dismissal.

In the video, the young lady expressed concerns about the repercussions of her dismissal. One major setback was the cancellation of her planned trip to Ghana.

She had been looking forward to returning home to support her preferred political party, but her job loss has now dashed those hopes.

Netizens disappointed in Ghanaian lady

Netizens who saw the post about the Ghanaian lady's video narrating how she lost her job abroad were disappointed. They argued that the lady should have known better.

@C_h_i_e_f_f wrote:

"Make she go house then continue the videos for TikTok.. e go pay ein bills give am .. moagyimi saa nu."

@Maxin_check wrote:

"they take their terrible work ethic to abroad and wonder why they get sacked."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"They better learn from this. Being on SM when not allowed to is a NO No at the work place."

@braowusubempah wrote:

"Nice they must learn it the hard way."

@Rock_Sarps wrote:

"One sorry truth she no go learn e lessons ooh err bibinii ba."

@AnsahLewis wrote:

"NDC member's and unseriousness like bread and butter tweaa."

@SamuelBoachie14 wrote:

"Oh so sad you too I don’t understand English to justify yourself."

@eddiedmixo wrote:

"You people dey take the irresponsible working behavior go everywhere."

Felicia Osei's mum gets fired from work

The young lady is not the first to have suffered such a fate, as there have been similar instances of Ghanaians living abroad.

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Linda Osei, the mother of Ghanaian radio personality Felicia Osei, was dismissed from her job abroad for sleeping at work.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and sympathised with her in the post's comment section.

