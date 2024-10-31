Global site navigation

Former Beauty Queen Earns An LLB From UPSA Law School: "It's My Season Of Back-To-Back"
by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 2 min read
  • Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth, the winner of the Miss Navrongo in 2022, has graduated from UPSA law school
  • The former beauty queen was awarded a Bachelor of Law degree at the 16th congregation ceremony held at the UPSA premises on Monday, October 28, 2024.
  • Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth, who is also an environmental activist and women's advocate, took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement

A former beauty queen, Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth has taken a giant step towards achieving her dream of becoming an officer of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth, who won the Miss Navrongo pageantry in 2022 in the Upper East Region has acquired an LLB from the law school of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth, former beauty queen, UPSA, law school, LLB
Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth, a former beauty queen earns an LLB from UPSA law school. Photo credit: @aboyurewesoeamoruth/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The former Miss Navrongo winner was part of the 2024 UPSA graduating law class awarded a Bachelor of Laws degree on Monday, October 28, 2024.

After earning her law degree, Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth will spend the coming days and months preparing for the entrance exam at the Ghana Law School, a crucial step towards becoming a legal practitioner.

Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth celebrates on social media

The excitedAboyure Wesoeamo Ruth took to social media to celebrate her academic success with her online community.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to her graduation video, which was posted on her TikTok page.

@Sprynga said:

"I’m always proud of you love. Big congratulations."

Cindee also said:

"Congratulations sweet cousin."

@MISS AWELAMA wrote:

"Congratulations to of one my incoming Law."

@saboro30 also wrote:

"congratulations darling. God bless your hustle."

@Mhyzz Elsie commented:

"Congratulations queen I can now start looking for trouble, my number one lawyer is here."

Source: YEN.com.gh

