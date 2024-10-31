Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth, the winner of the Miss Navrongo in 2022, has graduated from UPSA law school

The former beauty queen was awarded a Bachelor of Law degree at the 16th congregation ceremony held at the UPSA premises on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth, who is also an environmental activist and women's advocate, took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement

Source: TikTok

After earning her law degree, Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth will spend the coming days and months preparing for the entrance exam at the Ghana Law School, a crucial step towards becoming a legal practitioner.

Aboyure Wesoeamo Ruth celebrates on social media

The excitedAboyure Wesoeamo Ruth took to social media to celebrate her academic success with her online community.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to her graduation video, which was posted on her TikTok page.

@Sprynga said:

"I’m always proud of you love. Big congratulations."

Cindee also said:

"Congratulations sweet cousin."

@MISS AWELAMA wrote:

"Congratulations to of one my incoming Law."

@saboro30 also wrote:

"congratulations darling. God bless your hustle."

@Mhyzz Elsie commented:

"Congratulations queen I can now start looking for trouble, my number one lawyer is here."

Source: YEN.com.gh