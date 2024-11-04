Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM has officially released the DNA test result of Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah

The test results confirmed that the renowned comic actor is not the father of the lady who dragged him to the radio station's house

Netizens who have seen the video are unhappy with how Oyerepa handled the matter, insisting that their approach was wrong

Oyerepa FM, a Kumasi-based media outlet, has officially declared the DNA test results of Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah.

Oyerepa FM announced the results on its November 1, 2024, edition of Oyerepa Afutuo. The results confirmed that the child in question was not Father Ankrah's.

Oyerepa Afutuo Officially Declares Father Ankrah's DNA Test Result, But Ghanaians Are Not Happy

The DNA test result was read at the Oyerepa studios in the absence of Father Ankrah and his alleged baby mama.

Young lady criticises Oyerepa

A young lady has registered her displeasure over how Oyerepa FM declared the DNA test results. She noted that the media outlet has been unfair to Father Ankrah, given how they declared the test results.

Many netizens agreed with her assertion; however, others argued that Oyerepa resorted to that mode to declare the results since it invited him several times to hear his side of the story, but he refused to show up.

@Ellen wrote:

"But why is Father Ankrah not suing them la."

@Appiah Menkah wrote:

"Father Ankrah is his own problem because Oyerepa fm they call him and Father Ankrah didn't respond to them so please stop blaming Oyerepa TV because they did nothing wrong against Father Ankrah."

@nana_yhaw5 wrote:

"The fact that he didn’t respond them doesn’t guarantee them to tarnish his image."

@QueenCiara wrote:

"AUNTIE was not in Ghana that is why she was not the one who Who was the program at that time."

@PROPHET PASHEW wrote:

"God bless you."

@OfficialPKReigns1 wrote:

"Oyerepa is a funny station."

@ewuradwoaoppongqu wrote:

"He was called but he caused controversy before the program."

@Bridget wrote:

"u started well but the end eiiii."

@maameNyarko wrote:

"Don't blame oyerepa TV/ Fm ankrah naa is the problem y didn't he show the first results to they nka they won't bother going there."

@askia wrote:

"U have wisdom..God bless you."

@QwammeBuju wrote:

"Oyerepa are causing too much trouble and they need to be stopped look at what they did to Yaw Sarpong and Now father Ankrah who is next..He should sue them this thing."

Father Ankrah threatens legal action

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Father Ankrah had threatened a lawsuit against Oyerepa FM after failing to broadcast the DNA test result.

He insisted that the child was not his and he needed the media house to broadcast the DNA test result due to the damage caused to his reputation.

