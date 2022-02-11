Destini Highsmith, a driven young woman has gotten her dream job after sending numerous job applications

She is currently a Clinical Research Coordinator at Chase Medical Research in the United tates of America

The young woman thanked everyone who played a role in getting her job after many failed attempts

An overjoyed young woman has recently taken to social media to celebrate her feat.

In an exciting post on LinkedIn sighted by YEN.com.gh, Destini Highsmith shared that she had to submit about 100 job applications and go fo 14 interviews before having her breakthrough.

"I started my job search late December, I was applying heavily straight through January. After about 100 job applications, 14 interviews, and constant rewriting of my resumes.. I can finally remove that open to work banner from my profile," she wrote.

The young lady revealed that she accepted a position with a reseach centre called Chase Medical Research and will be working in the role of a Clinical Research Coordinator.

"I have officially accepted a position with Chase Medical Research, LLC as a Clinical Research Coordinator."

She sahred how elated she is to star her new job and thanked all who contributed to her success one way or the other.

Young Lady Narrates Landing her Dream job After Months of Being Rejected

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a beautiful young lady recently took to social media to express the joy in her heart as she finally lands her dream job.

Matiza, in a LinkedIn post shared that she applied for various positions for nine months and got rejected by all.

Her dreams were finally realised when she received an offer from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine.

After 9 months of applying to numerous positions and receiving job rejections, I feel so blessed to announce that I started my dream post-baccalaureate research position in the Division of Infectious Diseases at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The young lady went ahead to thank God for her breakthrough and referenced the bible verse 'Jeremiah 29:11'.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”

