Cina Soul, a popular Ghanaian singer's mother recently decided to brag on her a little at a funeral

Upon asserting that the famous Cina Soul is her daughter, the woman was asked to prove it by singing her songs

Cina Soul's narration suggests that the performance did not go so well and this has caused a stir among her fans

Famous Ghanaian musician, Cina Soul, has recounted a hilarious incident that took place recently at a funeral that her mother attended without her company.

Narrating the account on her Twitter handle @Cina_Soul, the young celebrity indicated that her mother decided to brag on her a little by indicating that she (the famous Cina Soul) is her daughter.

Many people were skeptical about the woman's assertion that they handed her a microphone to prove her claim is true by performing some of her popular songs.

Photos of Cina Soul Photo Credit: @cina_soul/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, this was where Cina Soul ended her narration so it is still not clear how her mother's performance unfolded.

However, the crying emoji's she added, in the end, made many people conclude that it did not go very well.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

Below were some comments shared by fans of the young celebrity.

@Blanco_gh mentioned:

Do you know that i love you more than @KiDiMusic.....im faithful too good kisser than kidi

@Maxi100Billian indicated:

The tears at the end mean say eno go well like that but mum for brag small now. These funeral people are agenda people paaa

@madida_jnr stated:

Did she end up by creating another funeral under the funeral or she explain later

@JahNoGree added:

Ah but those ppl too r wicked oo. Her being ur mum doesn't mean she made ur songs

Source: Yen.com.gh