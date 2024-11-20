Ghanaian YouTuber Maame Sika, also known as Kasoa Ambassador, has relocated to Seattle, USA, to pursue her dream career as an engineer

A Ghanaian YouTuber, Maame Sika, known as Kasoa ambassador, has relocated from Ghana to the United States of America.

Maame Sika was educated as an engineer in the US and returned to Ghana after she completed her tertiary education, but a dream job in America took her back there.

In a YouTube video, Maame Sika said she moved to Seattle to live her dream life.

“I no longer live in Kasoa, I moved to Seattle. My dream has always been to be an engineer. I have finally become an engineer working for this massive company doing amazing things in this country.”

“I don’t know how I feel about it. It’s bittersweet now because I’m actually living my dream life, but also, I left my baby in Ghana,” she added.

When she completed school, her father gifted her property in Ghana to congratulate her for her achievements. She said she is now renting out the property to make some money from it.

Netizens congratulate YouTuber for relocating

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on Maame Sika’s video. Read them below:

@jojohatchett5015 said:

“Maame, you're smart and I knew even beforehand that God would help you live the American dream. Take very good care of yourself. We still love our Kasoa Ambassador.”

@Uncle-Basil wrote:

“Congratulations...make money, gain experience and then return to utilize it on the continent.”

@regmonmusic said:

“Welcome to the Pacific Northwest! Peace and Blessings.”

@ena6180 wrote:

“You still are our Kasoa ambassador. Once Kasoag3 always Kasoag🤣🤣🤣3. We pray you make the best out of your new chapter. Big up mama and good luck.”

@jojohatchett5015 said:

“Waaoow 😮 we missed you. God will bless you more because of your humility and good heart. Please don't let your new life change you.”

@Africantoothfairy wrote:

“Welcome to the West Coast. Congratulations on the new job. Hope to see more of Seattle through your channel 😊.”

