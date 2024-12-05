A video of a young Ghanaian man celebrating his university graduation with Cole Palmer's cold celebration has popped up on social media

Teddy, from KNUST’s College of Science, seemed so happy to be graduating that he did the same celebration about three times

Several social media users who watched the video congratulated him and commented on his unique celebration style

A young Ghanaian man who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) celebrated his achievement in style.

Teddy, from KNUST’s College of Science, graduated with his colleagues at the graduation ceremony held on campus.

Every graduate present walked to the podium to shake hands with the Vice Chancellor and other academicians and dignitaries present.

When it was his turn, Teddy walked to the podium, shook hands with the dignitaries and started doing Chelsea FC Cole Palmer's goal celebration even before getting down from the dais.

In a TikTok video, Teddy did the same celebration again when he got down from the podium seemingly elated at having obtained a bachelor's degree.

Teddy wore a grey suit with a sleek necktie to the graduation ceremony.

KNUST graduate doing Cole Palmer celebration reactions

Several people who watched the video congratulated Teddy and commented on his celebration. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Teddy on TikTok. Read them below:

@CanDy 🌸🧸 Bel_19 🧚‍♀️🫶🏽🌸 said:”

“Coming straight from snap 🔥 congratulations Teddy 🥳🥳💞.”

Quecyofficial ✪ wrote:

“Congratulations my boy🔥❤️❤️tie is sleek🔥🔥🔥.”

Kwekumikes said:

“Congra o Congra 🥳🥳.”

Teddy🧸🩵 replied:

“😂Thanks bro.”

found.herr said:

“The Cole Palmer part 😭😭🎉🎉🎉🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️.”

Kingsley wrote:

“The Palmer celebration is goated 🐐🎓.”

Amponsah said:

“Cold Palmer innit 💙.”

TikToker recreates Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian student celebrated his graduation with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic goal celebration.

After shaking hands with dignitaries, the young man jumped in excitement to recreate the football star's goal celebration.

Netizens who watched the video expressed their view in the comment section.

