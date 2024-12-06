A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his newest academic achievement

Paul Mensah-Twumasi announced online that he had graduated as a Medical Doctor from KNUST

Social media users were happy for him and congratulated him while wishing him well in future

A young Ghanaian man, Paul Mensah-Twumasi, took to social media to express his gratitude to God for helping him through six years of university education to become a medical doctor.

The young graduate shared videos and images to show his happiness and gratitude for his achievement.

Paul Mensah-Twumasi delights after becoming a medical doctor. Photo credit: @paul_mensah

In one of the many TikTok videos, Paul did the ‘what pressure?’ challenge to show all the courses he had studied to graduate as a medical doctor.

He also shared videos showing when he shook the hands of school authorities on the podium and his reaction after the handshake.

He later shared a picture and said he was reintroducing himself from Paul Mensah-Twumasi to Dr (Med) Paul Mensah-Twumasi.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate newly graduated doctor

Several people who watched the video shared by Paul Mensah-Twumasi congratulated him and wished him well.

YEN.com.gh hascollated some reactions to the new doctor's TikTok posts.

Playboileni said:

“I have never been more proud of someone I have never met.”

King👑Moi❤️ wrote:

“The toast to God at the end 😭congratulations Doc🙏.”

anitastella5 said:

“Congrats 🎊I know oluwa go soon run am for me in March 🙏.”

Tinkerbell wrote:

“Eiii wow, you foin oo. Are you my husband?😂😌🤪.”

Nanaabena said:

“Omo congratulations fine boy😍.”

Keshia Ama Arko Gyamfi ⛑️🧠🫀 wrote:

“I don’t know u but I’m proud of u n happy for u.”

vidansiah418 said:

“Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎊Paul.”

Nana Nyarkoa Addo wrote:

“You’re looking good.”

Clinton_justme said:

“You won't kill us with post err😂😭Let wait for next two years God willing😭😂😂🤲.”

