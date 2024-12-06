Young Man Celebrates Becoming A Doctor After Years In Medical School: “God Did”
- A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate his newest academic achievement
- Paul Mensah-Twumasi announced online that he had graduated as a Medical Doctor from KNUST
- Social media users were happy for him and congratulated him while wishing him well in future
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A young Ghanaian man, Paul Mensah-Twumasi, took to social media to express his gratitude to God for helping him through six years of university education to become a medical doctor.
The young graduate shared videos and images to show his happiness and gratitude for his achievement.
In one of the many TikTok videos, Paul did the ‘what pressure?’ challenge to show all the courses he had studied to graduate as a medical doctor.
He also shared videos showing when he shook the hands of school authorities on the podium and his reaction after the handshake.
He later shared a picture and said he was reintroducing himself from Paul Mensah-Twumasi to Dr (Med) Paul Mensah-Twumasi.
Watch the video below:
Netizens congratulate newly graduated doctor
Several people who watched the video shared by Paul Mensah-Twumasi congratulated him and wished him well.
YEN.com.gh hascollated some reactions to the new doctor's TikTok posts.
Playboileni said:
“I have never been more proud of someone I have never met.”
King👑Moi❤️ wrote:
“The toast to God at the end 😭congratulations Doc🙏.”
anitastella5 said:
“Congrats 🎊I know oluwa go soon run am for me in March 🙏.”
Tinkerbell wrote:
“Eiii wow, you foin oo. Are you my husband?😂😌🤪.”
Nanaabena said:
“Omo congratulations fine boy😍.”
Keshia Ama Arko Gyamfi ⛑️🧠🫀 wrote:
“I don’t know u but I’m proud of u n happy for u.”
vidansiah418 said:
“Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎊Paul.”
Nana Nyarkoa Addo wrote:
“You’re looking good.”
Clinton_justme said:
“You won't kill us with post err😂😭Let wait for next two years God willing😭😂😂🤲.”
Ghanaian lady becomes medical doctor
YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady celebrated after graduating as a medical doctor.
In a TikTok video, she said she was ready to serve in her field of study after academic success.
Netizens congratulated the new graduate on qualifying and wished her well in her future pursuits.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh