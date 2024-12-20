Nana Aba Anamoah shared her young nephew Kuku’s amusing letter to Santa, listing five specific Christmas gift requests

In the letter, Kuku possibly thought Santa did not know what some of the items were and cheekily advised him to research them

Several social media users who saw the list shared humorous comments on the post and added how they miss Kuku

Nana Aba Anamaoh's young nephew, publicly recognised as Kuku, has listed the things he wants as Christmas gifts for 2024.

The young boy sent Santa a short but precise letter listing what he wanted and expressing his appreciation in advance for the items.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah shares her nephew's Christmas wish list. Photo credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Nana Aba Anamoah shared the letter with Kuku’s online aunties and uncles.

In her caption, she said:

“Your online nephew, KUKU is not a serious boy 😂.”

Meanwhile, Kuku’s letter to Santa stated five things he wanted for Christmas. He also asked Santa to research some of the things before getting them.

“Dear Santa, may I please have a dummy 13 (An action figure you should research on), a sketchbook, a Spiderman comic and RC McLaren? I also want a Cat Kid comic club book (Something you should also research on). Bye and…Thank you! (For everything you’ve done for me.)”

Netizens comment on Kuku’s Christmas wish list

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on Instagram by media personality Nana Aba Anamoah. Read them below:

@caroline4real said:

"Santa should do research. Herh😂😂😂."

@_keenozbags wrote:

"😂😂😂😂. Kuku can you please reduce the standard for Santa ?😂."

@detailsbyneyomi said:

"You've been missed, Kuku............... Dear Santa, Oya let the research begin😂😂😂😂😂."

@ohemeaakyeabea1 wrote:

"😂😂😂Eii Kuku na Santa 🎅 that you are asking for gifts from Nu should go and do research kyɛrɛsɛ."

@_realmiriam said:

"Looks like Santa will need a research assistant, which research methodology should Santa use? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@mavisaadjei wrote:

"Very true, Santa is always sitting. He should do research small 😂😂."

Kuku opens up about his future ambitions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah's nephew shared his future career plans when he talked with his aunt.

Kuku said he hopes to be a pastor, among other career options, since that would make him rich.

Netizens who watched the video expressed their views in the comment section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh