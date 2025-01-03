Actress Lydia Forson has shared her views on the fire outbreak that occurred at Kantanmanto in Accra on January 2, 2024

In her message, she asked her followers for solutions on how to stop the fire outbreaks from happening at the market

Many people shared their views on the fire outbreak in the comments, while others shared solutions on how to stop it from happening

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commented on the unfortunate fire outbreak that occurred at Kantanmanto in Accra on January 2, 2024.

Lydia Forson addressed Kantamanto Market fires. Image Credit: @lydiaforson and @ghonetv

Lydia Forson speaks on Kantamanto fires

Taking to her X account, Lydia Forson shared her opinion on the unfortunate incident that had been plaguing Kantamanto for a few years.

The fire had blazed through the Kantamanto market in the early hours of January 2, 2025, destroying hundreds of stalls and shops.

In her message on X, the star actress asked her millions of followers about the solution to curb the menace from happening.

"How do we stop this from happening?"

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, during his final State of the Nation Address in Parliament on January 3, 2024, commiserated with traders who had been affected by the devastating market fire at Accra Kantamanto.

The outgoing president assured affected traders that the government would investigate the cause of the fire and implement preventive measures against future fires

Reactions to Lydia Forson's statement

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Miss Forson's post to share their views on the unfortunate fire outbreak at Kantamanto.

Many people made suggestions to the government on how to curb the menace that had been plaguing the market for a few years.

The diverse opinions of Ghanaisn on the Kantanamnto fire outbreak are below:

@LennyMakavo said:

"Water sprinklers and hydrants. Kantamanto didn't start burning today but people in Authority are not taking any drastic measures to prevent future fires. There is a reason the dry season always come with market fires across West Africa."

@AccraSmall said:

"Sack the pple from there and build proper market .. illegal connections is too much, how on earth pple sleeping in a market. Jonkins are smoking any how. At the end of the day they blame government."

@Kodzo_SENYO said:

"Rebuild the whole place into a modern market with strong fire safety mechanisms. If properly built with expanded capacity, the place can host much more traders than it does now, plus ground space for lorry station and floors for car park. New Kejetia market levels."

@phada05 said:

"Don’t allow the people to come back with their wooden structures, build a modern market purposely for such businesses and make sure it comes with all the necessary fire fighting equipment."

@SeanMarstonn said:

"We need to stop having open air markets that look like makeshift refugee camps. Everybody is on top of each other, people set up shop anywhere, there are no building codes, no wiring standards, etc. So no, we can't stop them from happening. Our backward ways are too entrenched."

Trader counts losses in Kantamanto fire

YEN.com.gh reported that a trader at Kantamanto recounted his losses after the fire outbreak that broke out in the early hours of January 2, 2025.

The trader said he had lost goods worth thousands in the unfortunate fire outbreak. In a video, the trader noted that the cost of the items would amount to GH¢150,000.

The trader alleged during the same interview with the media that the inferno was an arson attack on the traders.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire outbreak was still unclear as the Ghana Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service investigated the case.

