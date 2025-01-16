A video of a Ghanaian groom and his bride dancing to Nacee's Kwen Kwen song has surfaced on social media

In the video, the groom appeared to be over the moon, upon hearing the song, as he took the opportunity to showcase his dancing prowess

While he jammed to the song, the bride acted shy as she joined him to make a grand entrance to their wedding reception

The wedding reception of a Ghanaian couple took a dramatic turn when the groom requested his favourite song to be played as he made his entrance with his bride.

In a video circulating on social media, the groom, whose name has yet to be identified, was seen dancing to Ghanaian gospel musician, Nacee's popular song "Kwen Kwen."

A groom requests Nacee's Kwen Kwen song at wedding reception.

The groom couldn't contain his joy moments after the DJ blasted the viral tune, which was originally composed as a political campaign song.

The groom's unexpected song choice for their entrance brought joy to the faces of the guests at the wedding reception as they joined them on the dancefloor to dance to the irresistible song.

It's unclear if the young man is a sympathiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), however, the caption on the video gave an indication.

"NDC genes in the groom Mahama must see this," the caption read.

Nacee's "Kwen Kwen" was released in November last year as the official campaign song for the NDC in the run-up to the general elections held on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The song became an instant hit, with many social media political activists and content creators using it for various purposes.

Furthermore, the song's popularity further soared following the NDC's resounding victory in both the parliamentary and presidential elections.

A few days after President Mahama was declared the winner, the "Kwen Kwen" song topped most digital music streaming charts for Ghanaian songs.

Netizens react to the groom's viral video

The groom's video, which was shared by @mzzblvckm went viral on social media with many netizens' reactions to it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@persisefya said:

"Naa so young money did this."

@Mzz Blvck replied:

"I tell you, from engagement to reception."

@Nana Yaa Morgan also said:

"Someone even go with her flag ooo Herr Ndc be nice party."

@Mhiz Ania Bandido commented:

"Is like you didn't hear me clearly. I said, what stopped you last year will and can never stop you again this year in Jesus name, Amen."

@Tilly baby also commented:

"Mahama must see this laa."

UGMC staff jam to Kwen Kwen

In a related YEN.com.gh, doctors and medical staff at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) danced to the Kwen Kwen song at their end-of-year party.

In a video that also went viral on social media, UGMC's doctors, nurses and general staff partied hard at the party held at the premises of the hospital.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media extended their season greetings to the UGMC staff.

