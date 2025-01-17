A young man from Tamale in the Northern Region, who recently moved abroad, has landed a job as a bus driver

Based in the United Arab Emirates, the young man was captured on video by a fellow Ghanaian driving a bus

The video, which was shared on TikTok, generated a buzz with many Ghanaians congratulating the bus driver

A Ghanaian man from Tamale has found success abroad after relocating to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of greener pastures.

The man has celebrated his latest achievement after being employed as a commercial bus driver in the Saudi Arabian country.

A man from Tamale becomes a bus driver in the United Arab Emirates after moving abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: @africawan1/TikTok.

A video circulating on TikTok showed the Ghanaian man sitting behind the wheel and donning a green uniform.

The trending video also showed the Saudi-based bus driver having a hearty conversation with a fellow Ghanaian in Dagbani, one of the languages spoken in the Northern Region of the homeland.

The two northern brothers expressed delight in their chance encounter on the bus, exchanging pleasantries and posing for pictures.

"I always feel happy whenever I meet a Ghanaian here, not talking of meeting my Northern brother. I feel good. Insha Allah, the lord will make it possible for us all," the fellow Ghanaian man said.

The bus driver's success story in the UAE has become a source of motivation to many Ghanaians back home hoping for a better life.

Netizens congratulate the UAE-based bus driver

The encounter between the UAE-based bus driver and his fellow Ghanaian citizen from the Northern Region, which was captured on video, has gone viral on social media.

As of the time of filing this report, the social media video had clocked more than 30,000 likes and 564 comments on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions.

@Alhassan Abdul Hafiz said:

"I always feel this happy when I get to a place and meet one of my Northern brothers."

@Sapashini GH also said:

"I know him He is my friend suale great him for me bro."

@Hassanat commented:

"Abeg he dey my eyes. I'm trying to remove him from my eyes but he refused ooo."

@user6666848620723 also commented:

"l want my brother to come there so will you help me, masha Allah May Allah bless you more."

Swaglord0 replied:

"Amen for your prayers bro but let all seek the help from Allah I don’t think I can if God says no so let’s all keep on praying."

Lady becomes a bus driver in UK

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman who moved to the UK for greener pastures had secured a job as a bus driver.

The woman, identified as Yaa Kumasi, posted pictures of herself sitting behind the wheel of Bus 63 on the streets of London.

In the same social media post, she was also seen expressing gratitude to God for his bountiful blessings upon her life thus far.

Yaa Kumasi reportedly hails from the Ashanti Region of Ghana and has lived and worked in the United Kingdom for years.

