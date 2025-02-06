A video of Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa, singing in church has surfaced on social media

The renowned broadcaster who had battled childlessness for many years was spotted heavily pregnant in the video which has since gone

Netizens who saw the post were overwhelmed with joy as they expressed their views in the comments section

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa has confirmed rumours about her pregnancy with recent videos of her.

Oheneni Adazoa looks regal as she flaunts her baby bump while singing at church. Image source: Oheneni Adazoa

Source: TikTok

Oheneni Adazoa has fervently tried to hide her pregnancy for many months; however, recent videos have exposed her bulging belly.

She has been captured in various videos wearing oversized dresses, stirring curiosity among her followers and loved ones.

The seasoned presenter confirmed the rumours with a video of her singing in church. She wore a maternity dress, as usual, and sang delightfully sang worship songs in church.

Watch the video below:

Oheneni Adazoa battles childness for many years

Oheneni Adazoa had battled childlessness for twenty years. In a 2024 interview, she opened up about her situation on the Delay Show.

She noted that despite waiting for many years and trying so hard to get a child, all efforts had proven futile. Thankfully, she conceived shortly after her interview with Delay.

Netizens rejoice as pregnancy videos drop

Netizens who saw the video of Oheneni Adazoa heavily pregnant were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section.

Others who were also seeking the fruit of the womb tapped into the blessing and poured their prayer requests in the comments section.

@Sharon wrote:

"God of Sarah, God of Oheneni please remember me even if it one. Hmmm."

@Beauty054 wrote:

"God of miracles remember me. 5 years of marriage without a child."

@Oboy Vasco wrote:

"Mama I love you but remove picture there dat picture call Jeses pls."

@Stephen Frimpong Caf'e wrote:

"A year by now ,your own child will be calling you MOM."

@anibaby wrote:

"May God silence our enemies with one hot testimony."

@SerwaaAkoto wrote:

"For the shame God will give us double."

@ashy wrote:

"Is it what I’m thinking, so that I will thank The Almighty God on ur behalf."

@mzserwaa wrote:

"A woman of faith. she said "delay if I'm left with one day to die, I will give birth before I die bcos I know the God I serve." Mommy, you are a living testimony of God's faithfulness."

@Charming Eyes ARABA-REACTIONS wrote:

"A KING IS ABOUT TO BE BORN. GOD WE THANK YOU , OHENENI IT IS IN JESUS NAME CONGRATULATIONS MUMMY."

@Thegorvernor0 wrote:

"Mama you are blessed."

@ampiah_ellla wrote:

"To God be the Glory greatest things he has done, congratulations."

@ab_kay wrote:

"Yesu y3da w’ase water."

@Ohenba_Achiaa1 wrote:

"Awww congratulations mom. thank you Jesus."

Source: YEN.com.gh