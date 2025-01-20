A video of young Ghanaian lady celebrating her success in nursing school has gone viral on social media

This was after the lady indicated in the TikTok video that she had passed her licensure exams organised by the NMC

In the trending video, the lady showcased her dancing prowess in celebrating her academic success

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate a significant milestone in her academic journey.

Identified as @dar_koaaaaa on TikTok, the young lady, who is a graduate nurse announced that she had successfully passed her licensure exam.

A Ghanaian nurse boogies to Sarkodie's song after passing her licensure exam. Photo credit: @dar_koaaaaa/TikTok.

The licensure exam is a requirement for persons willing to practice nursing in Ghana must meet.

The exam is organised twice every year in June and December by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana (NMC).

Having aced the exam, the graduate nurse will now have the license to practice her dream profession.

Beaming with excitement as a result of this, @dar_koaaaaa was captured in a viral TikTok video booging to Sarkodie's song, exhibiting impressive dancing skills.

The Ghanaian nurse is also reported to have recently graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST.

She also expressed profound gratitude to God for guiding her through tertiary education successfully.

"Thank you God ! Upon all the temptations that came from different angles you saw me through , when i had no one to talk to you gave me a listening ear. Na only me know the shege I went through but God gave me success. Me maame veronica wo ba baa bakoop3 nu y3 registered nurse wai," she wrote.

Netizens congratulate the graduate nurse.

The graduate nurse's video has gone viral on TikTok, garnering significant engagements.

At the time of the drafting of the report, the video clocked over 13.9k likes and 186 comments.

Below are a few of the comments collated by YEN.com.gh:

@ADOFO||||ARIES said:

"Hehehe this one di3 my brother and I needs to take you on a serious vacation Ngl w’abr3."

@SarDee also said:

"The joy alone when you pass through those challenges but at the end God comes through for you."

@Charitybona07@gmail.com commented:

"Amen, that shall be my testimony through my 3 years journey in nursing. I claimed it."

@Oan also commented:

"Congratulations sis, i tap into your blessing in Jesus Name Amen."

@Gee Na wrote:

"You can’t kneel before God and fail b. Congratulations my love."

@Kukie_SZN also wrote:

"This will be next year I tap into your blessing."

Lady honoured as best nurse

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young Ghanaian lady, Rhodaline Anokye Baah, was recognized as the Best Nurse Assistant Clinical by NMC

Rhodaline Anokye Baah was presented with a plaque and a certificate for her hard work and dedication to the profession.

After receiving the prize, the young lady took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

Rhodaline Anokye Baah graduated from the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery College in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

