Jeffery Ebo Arhin: Swedru SHS Boy Who Returned Missing Purse Gets More Gifts Worth GH¢40K
- Jeffery Ebo Arhin, a student of Swedru Senior High School has received more gifts after he returned a missing purse containing money
- Various organisations, including NGOs, have appreciated the young with cash donations, opportunities and other gift
- Netizens who saw the post about the gifts were overwhelmed with joy and celebrated the young man in the comments section
Jeffery Ebo Arhin, the young man from Swedru Senior High School who returned a missing purse he found in school, has been rewarded bountifully.
Ebo Arhin was overwhelmed with emotions and cried as organisations trooped into his school to honour him for his gesture.
Jeffery found a purse containing money on the school grounds. Instead of emptying it and dumping it, he returned it with all its contents to the headmistress of the school.
To commend his efforts, the headmistress gave him some money and announced his good deed at their assembly grounds. The video surfaced on social media, attracting praise from many people.
Some renowned organisations did not end their praise with just words. They proceeded to his school to reward him with cash and other gifts.
First, he received GH¢1,000 from an undisclosed source, according to the headmistress of Swedru SHS. Subsequently, Child Rights International and other organisations have given him juicy offers.
According to the host of High School Africa, Goshers, the young man has received cash worth GH¢40,000.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh