Jeffery Ebo Arhin, a student of Swedru Senior High School has received more gifts after he returned a missing purse containing money

Various organisations, including NGOs, have appreciated the young with cash donations, opportunities and other gift

Netizens who saw the post about the gifts were overwhelmed with joy and celebrated the young man in the comments section

Jeffery Ebo Arhin, the young man from Swedru Senior High School who returned a missing purse he found in school, has been rewarded bountifully.

Ebo Arhin was overwhelmed with emotions and cried as organisations trooped into his school to honour him for his gesture.

Swedru SHS student receives more gifts after returning missing purse. Image source: Goshers

Source: TikTok

Jeffery found a purse containing money on the school grounds. Instead of emptying it and dumping it, he returned it with all its contents to the headmistress of the school.

To commend his efforts, the headmistress gave him some money and announced his good deed at their assembly grounds. The video surfaced on social media, attracting praise from many people.

Some renowned organisations did not end their praise with just words. They proceeded to his school to reward him with cash and other gifts.

First, he received GH¢1,000 from an undisclosed source, according to the headmistress of Swedru SHS. Subsequently, Child Rights International and other organisations have given him juicy offers.

According to the host of High School Africa, Goshers, the young man has received cash worth GH¢40,000.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh