A 23-year-old Ghanaian entrepreneur is making waves in the French capital, Paris, with her groundbreaking restaurant

Gina left Ghana at the age of 11 and has opened a restaurant directly opposite the iconic Samaritain department store, a renowned symbol of Parisian luxury

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recently patronised the young lady's service and shared a video online

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur is redefining culinary excellence with her restaurant, Le Petit Samaritain.

At just 23 years old, Gina has made an indelible mark on Paris’s bustling food scene, a testament to her audacity and courage.

Ghanaian lady in France establishes a restaurant. Image source: Nana Aba Anamoah

Source: Twitter

Born and raised in Ghana until the age of 11, Gina’s journey to the world's culinary capital has been inspiring.

Her relocation to France as a child marked the beginning of a transformative journey that would lead her to embrace her cultural roots while blending them seamlessly with Parisian sophistication.

Today, Le Petit Samaritain stands out as one of the most frequented restaurants offering a variety of tasty meals.

With its strategic location, Gina’s restaurant captures the attention of locals and tourists alike.

Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recently visited the restaurant and shared a video of herself there.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Gina

Netizens who saw the post about Gina's restaurant were impressed. Many in the comments section celebrated the young lady for her remarkable achievement.

@kwesi_judas wrote:

"23 year old paa."

@_Stevemensa wrote:

"Her Excellency."

@MohammedTebson wrote:

"Ms. Nana Aba is there any way I can reach out to you directly considering giving a @TEDx talk at the University of Cape Coast?"

@NanaWan_gh wrote:

"It’s good she left."

@Benzbroh wrote:

"Pass thru Germany and lemme take you to Atinka restaurant in Bochum kk."

@efiejollof wrote:

"Our system really doesn't help us at all. See the things our parents were able to achieve when they were our age or even less. Most of us in this country are struggling to even achieve half of what they did. But see a 23yr old do this outside. Hardly will u see this in Gh. Sad."

@legendary_SMS wrote:

"Gina always has it. She is determined and hardworking. We love you Gina."

@MandelaMontana7b wrote:

"Can you take me there when i get money please."

@Moskiflow wrote:

"Parfait. Si ce n'est pas trop loin du centre-ville, j'y serai dans 4 semaines."

@_handicup_ wrote:

"We have many women in Ghana owing restaurants, can you please visit and post their achievements: l believe it will motivate local young women as well."

