A Ghanaian nurse has got tongues wagging after he expressed joy on relocating to work in the US

He confessed that his desire to practice nursing in the US was premised on his decision to support his family and grow in his profession

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the young man on relocating abroad

Muntaro, a Ghanaian nurse, is delighted he has relocated to the US to continue his practice.

This comes after he was spotted in a video sharing the benefits of working as a nurse in the US.

A Ghanaian nurse rejoices over his decision to relocate abroad to practice nursing. Photo credit: @avanthealthcare/TikTok

Wearing a bright smile, the middle-aged man said his decision to relocate to the North American country to work as a nurse was based on his desire to progress in his field.

He explained that practising as a nurse in the US allows you to learn and improve your expertise.

Muntaro further added that the financial benefits of the job were another major factor in his decision to relocate abroad.

Although he did not delve into the details, he confessed that working as a nurse in the US offers the chance to earn more and provide for your family.

"Career progression-wise, I wanted to be in a place where there would be a whole lot of opportunities. As you work, you will gain enough to support your family. At the end of the day, when you see a patient and smile at them, they also smile back at you, and you get some self-satisfaction knowing you have been able to accomplish your task."

Muntaro concluded by advising nurses back home not to pass up the opportunity to relocate to the US to work, especially under the Avants programme.

"My advice to them is that they have to come. The US has a whole lot of opportunities for them, and I have even encouraged many of my colleagues to come. I have personally helped most of my colleagues enrol on Avant's programmes. I would say they should not think twice. It's a good opportunity not even for themselves but for the whole family. The whole family will benefit, so they should come," he said joyfully.

Ghanaians commend the nurse

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated Muntaro for relocating to the US.

InChristAlone commented:

"I have applied 2 times but had no response from them."

MrKrabs indicated:

"Hi! I dont have any long bedside experience, just only 4 months. Im already a USRN at New York and I want to apply there."

kobby commented:

"Wow Muntaru. proud of you. Keep on shinning."

Maame Ama Biafra Oppong added:

"Muntaru, I'm so happy, and proud of you,mate."

Source: YEN.com.gh