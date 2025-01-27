Ellen, a white lady from Denmark has been praised for her kind gesture towards some orphans in Ghana

The philanthropist reportedly supports the kids by selling used clothes at a local market to raise money to help them

In a recent interview, Ellen said she used proceeds from the sale of secondhand clothes to buy food for the orphans

A white female philanthropist has taken it upon herself to become a mother to orphans in Ghana, providing the needed resources for their upkeep.

The woman, identified as Ellen and who hails from Denmark in Europe, has supported Ghanaian orphans for 15 years with her resources.

A white Danish lady named Ellen sells used clothes at Madina market to feed orphans in Ghana. Photo credit: @ellensnielsen/IG.

In a move to sustain her effort, Ellen has reportedly taken to selling second-hand clothes at the Madina market in Accra and used the proceeds to support the kids at the orphanage.

Opening up about her philanthropic work with the orphans in Ghana in an interview, Ellen said she goes round to her friend's houses to collect bags of used clothes that they no longer need to sell at the market.

After selling the used clothes, the philanthropist said she used the money accrued from the sales to buy foodstuff for the kids at the orphanage.

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Sammykay Media Ellen said she took to selling used clothes at the local market to raise awareness on the need to support orphans and the less privileged in society.

"I took people's used clothes to Madina and I would selll it All the money I make from selling the used clothes,we buy foodstuff for the kids, So it's a sustainable way of hellping. So the only way I donate is foodstuff and toiletries," she said.

Below is a video of Ellen's interview with SammyKay Media:

Ellen carts foodstuff to the orphans

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ellen was spotted at the Madina Market loading varieties of foodstuff she had bought from proceeds of used clothes in a Kia truck.

Some of the food items spotted in the video included palm nuts fruits, vegetables, rice, oil, fishes among others.

The white lady from Denmark said needed more hands to support the kids, urging Ghanaians to come on board to help.

"This is my own small way of creating awareness to let people know that there is a sustainable way of supporting their community," she said.

Any philanthropist or benevolent organisation who wishes to support Ellen's effort can contact her via her Instagram page at @ellensnielsen or donate their widow's might on the mobile money number +233553139422.

Ghanaian actress donates to Orphanage at Asuboi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo donated some items to the Charity Foundation Orphanage at Asuboi

The celebrated actress presented packs of mattresses and foodstuff to the orphanage based in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Beverly Afaglo reportedly made the donations as part of her birthday celebrations.

Many who came across the video of her donation to the orphanage praised her.

