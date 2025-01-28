Oheneni Adazoa, a presenter at Sompa FM, has opened up about her recent interview with Ghanaian media personality, Delay

She said the interview had opened a door of opportunity for her, where she provides support to women facing fertility challenges

Out of a membership of 540, since the creation of the group a year ago, 16 women have taken seed and preparing to give birth to their first child

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, also known as Oheneni Adazoa has opened up about how her recent interview with Delay changed her life.

In the interview the renowned Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa shared her struggles with childbirth, recounting the efforts she had put into having a baby of her own.

Speaking months after the interview, Yeboah, who works with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, said Delay called to tell her that many women had reached out to her complaining about the same predicament.

She said the renowned Ghanaian media personality consequently advised her to create a group to bring all the women together and use her experience to encourage and support them emotionally, psychologically and spiritually.

Before the proposition by Delay, Oheneni Adazoa claimed that a female prophet who watched the interview had prophesied that she was going to become a voice for women struggling with fertility issues.

Following this, the Sompa FM presenter said she created the group as advised and was foretold.

"After the interview, Delay called to tell me that a lot of women have reached out to her to complain about the same issues and so I should create a group to bring all of them together. So I created the group and by the special grace of God, from the group we created last year, 16 women are now pregnant."

So far, Adazoa said, the group has 540 members, comprising women from Ghana and abroad and she facilitates fertility doctors to come share tips with them.

"I believe God used me for that interview to help save some women facing childbirth challenges in their marriage," she added.

