A video of a Ghanaian okada rider engaged in a heated confrontation with a white tourist from America has sparked reactions online

The confrontation ensued after the okada rider accused the American tourist of secretly filming him

However calm prevailed after the tourist explained and assured the Okada rider that he was not filming him secretly

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian commercial motorbike operator, popularly known as okada rider, is trending on social media after he was captured in a video in a heated argument with a tourist in the country.

While on the streets of Accra looking for passengers, the okada rider saw the tourist, a white man from the US, with a camera directed at him.

A Ghanaian okada rider confronts an American tourist for filming him. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

Source: Twitter

Upon seeing this, the Ghanaian man thought he was being filmed secretly, a situation which pushed him to confront the tourist to ask questions.

A video circulating on social media showed the young Okada rider engaged in a tussle with the tourist from America, who is reportedly a travel vlogger, to get the camera from him.

'Why are you filming me? Bring it, why are you snapping me? You can't snap me. Let me see, let me see. I won't leave you, let me see the video." the okada rider was heard saying.

After several minutes of tussling over the video camera, sanity prevailed between the two gentlemen after the travel vlogger explained that he was not filming him.

"I'm not filming you. It's me, it's all me, bro," the American tourist said.

The explanation and assurance given to the Okada rider seemed to have satisfied him as he walked away peacefully.

Reactions to the tourist video

The video of the okada rider and the tourist has gone viral on social media with many netizens on X reacting.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@King1diot said:

"His village people know he dey new York If it comes out he bi okada yawa go pai."

@DailyHappyMia also said:

"Interesting encounter! It really highlights the importance of consent in content creation. Communication goes a long way in resolving misunderstandings."

@ChurchisNick replied:

"He can’t be sued as far as they’re both in public place, most importantly he wasn’t even the focusing the camera on him. No law in Gh prohibits anyone from shooting a video in public unless that area is a security zone!."

@narhkorley commented:

"He has indeed given him a juicy content than he asked for."

@andrew692633 also commented:

"I once confronted one woman at the restaurant coz of this..I hate camera.."

UK-based man travels to Ghana to shop

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young obroni man travelled from the United Kingdom to Ghana to compare the value of the British pound in Africa.

Upon arrival in Ghana, the young man visited the Makola market in Accra to test what he could buy with £1.

At the Makola market, he bought items such as bofrot, sachet water, fresh coconut, boiled eggs and pepper, and some candies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh