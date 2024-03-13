A Ghanaian man who has lived in America for only three years has indicated his willingness to return to Ghana for good.

Mickey said that, from his experience, the living conditions in the USA are not meant for Ghanaians or Africans, hence his decision to return home.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Mickey said the American system is not like most Africans perceive it. Still, instead, it has been created to keep people, especially Africans, in debt.

“I have been here for only three years, but I don’t to stay in America forever. I feel like I have been here for ten years already. America is not a place for me. My intention was to stay permanently, but experience has taught me that Ghana is better. Right after you get your documents, institutions send you letters to get credit cards.”

He said that with these credit cards, people are enticed to purchase items they may not even need, leaving many in debt. He added that this is one of the reasons some Ghanaians can't travel back home.

“The system keeps you in debt. Many Ghanaians can’t travel home because they are in debt. They claim my credit score is bad because I don’t have a credit card. These things will affect me, so I don’t plan to stay for long.”

According to Mickey, the youth should build themselves in Ghana rather than think of travelling abroad for greener pastures. He said there are several opportunities in Ghana people can explore.

Netizens comment on Mickey's assertion

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the interview shared by SVTV Africa. Read some below:

@kofilectures3638 said:

He still got a lot of learning to do

@nanasiaw5944 wrote:

You will not build your credit then. It’s very very important to get a credit card use it for routine purchases and pay immediately from your bank account. Most people don’t understand the system

@tracyyeboah7717 said:

Hmmm life it's not easy ooo lord have mercy on us Amen Thank U Bro ☝️✌️

@QueenAma18 wrote:

His right about some stuff and some he has no Idea. My credit score is almost 800, and I don’t have any credit card debt. I’m in California as well. 15 minutes from LAX

@jossmaan2839 said:

He is new that is why. Everyone has to have a credit card if you want to be regarded and considered reliable. You will need a credit card and not a debit card to rent a car one day for one. I used to think the way he does in the 80s. But with time I had to adapt. It is okay to be credit free if you plan on returning to settle back in Ghana very soon like in a year or two.

