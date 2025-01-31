A video of Obaa Cee's reaction after she received a delivery from her friend has generated massive reactions on social media

This comes after she lashed out at her friend wondering why she opted to deliver items to her home in the wake of ongoing ICE raids

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video also shared opinions on the ongoing ICE raids in the US

Obaa Cee, the popular Ghanaian TikToker currently resident in the US is trending after a video of her calling out her friend surfaced online.

This comes after she posted the video on TikTok showing the moment she heard a knock on her door only to realise it was a delivery man.

A Ghanaian TikToker has expressed worry after delivery was made to her house. Photo credit: @obaapaceetv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Upon enquiries, she found out that a friend had delivered the items to her.

After receiving the items she politely asked the delivery man to head out since his job was done.

Obaa Cee then posted a second video where she expressed disgust over what happened.

Obaa Cee lamented in the wake of the ongoing ICE raids the US immigration authorities could have followed the delivery man to her home to inquire about her legal status.

"Some people are troublesome. You my friend you work at a company. Is this the time to be sending items. What if someone followed the delivery man to question me. Assuming I don't have everything intact what would have happened to me?", she said looking angry.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 20,000 views and 21 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to ongoing ICE raids in US

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video expressed astonishment over the action of Obaa Cee in the wake of the items she received.

Others also shared their opinions on the crackdown on illegal migration.

estherosaah373 commented:

"Oba Cee leave them when they are deported they will see their life."

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Yeah i am happy u send this warning to her no trouble bia. Good move Obaa."

sweetheart indicated:

"Hmm God bless you Obaa cee ,may God protect you and your family ..... people are not people....,wish you all the best Mummy."

Lady Coco added:

"Guidelines to Guidelines. Please listen to Obaa Cee."

barbaraagyemang4 added:

"Delivery to Delivery, Obaa Cee nie."

Yhaa| added:

"Obaa cee once said……Good morning."

Twene Jonas opens up on deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a social commentator in the US, Twene Jonas lampooned persons trying to get him deported to Ghana.

Twene Jonas in a TikTok video lamented that some persons have reported him to authorities seeking to get him deported.

He remained confident about his legal status in the United States.

