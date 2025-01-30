Embattled preacher Prophet Ogyaba shared a video of himself dancing to dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Jejereje

The video surfaced amid discussions about him allegedly impregnating Cassie, a church member who became a side chick

The video of Ogyaba dancing divided the opinions in the comment section, with some supporting him and others critical

Overseer of Ogyaba Ministry, Prophet Ogyaba, caused a stir on social media when he posted a video of himself jamming to dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Jejereje, amid his side chick saga.

Ogyaba dances hard to Stonebwoy's Jejereje amid the controversy surrounding his confessed affair. Image Credit: @drogyaba and @stonebwoy

Ogyaba jams to Jejereje amid affair saga

Ogyaba posted the video on his TikTok and Facebook pages of himself having a good time while dancing to Stonebwoy's Jejereje.

In the video, he rocked a white neatly tailored suit with gold strips, a pair of trousers and golden shoes. He styled his look by wearing clear designer glasses.

In the caption of the same dance video he shared on Facebook, the preacher rhetorically asked his followers how they kept up their energy.

"When your battery runs low, what do you do?"

He then quoted the Bible verse, Isaiah 40:31 and made a curious comment about the eagle.

"Those who wait upon the lord shall renew their strength and bounce back stronger like eagles. The 🦅 eagle is the only bird that has binocular vision and up to 8 times better eyesight than Humans."

Ogyaba, who posted the video amid issues with his side chick and church member, Cassie, despite being married for over 20 years, ended his Facebook post with an inspiring message saying:

"Don't fall and sleep, shake yourself like Samson and continue from where you ended! Christ reigns forever!!!"

Reactions to Prophet Ogyaba's dance video

The comments section under his post was divided.

While some referred to Ogyaba as a shameless pastor for posting the dance video, others rallied behind him by consoling him over the side chick matter.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Ogyaba's dance video to Stonebwoy's Jejereje:

Ebube Rex said:

"A shameless pastor …. Your behavior doesn’t attract people to Christianity."

Gloria Bowne said:

"You have no shame. You are Big Disgrace to the Gospel."

Yaa Asiam said:

"Afunu suit bi a washy3. Where do u guys get this kind of Suits from?eh boi3."

GoodNews Missionary said:

"Stop misbehaving in the name of being strong, you ought to be repenting before God, apologizing to your followers and ending all sinful relationships that are not yet known."

Lio Tv Gh☑️ said:

"Do you love someone even than your own self? Yes that’s Dr Ogyaba ❤️."

⚜️✨⚜️ Simplicity 😍💖♥️

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 can't stop laughing more grace daddy Amen Amen 🙏 🙌 ❤️Enjoy y,ourself lah."

Sarpongmaa said:

"We are all not perfect daddy enjoy."

abena_sikapa0 said:

"Hahahahha I can’t laugh small 😂😁😁 OGYABA eeii."

