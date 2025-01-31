A video of some senior high school students praising President John Mahama has divided opinions on social media

In the video, the students said there had been an improvement in the quality of food that they were being served

According to the students, SHS has now become fun and exciting because of the improvement in their daily meals

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Some Senior High School (SHS) students have heaped praise on President John Dramani Mahama for the significant improvement in the quality of food served to them at dining.

In a video circulating on social media, the two male students said they were now served nutritious food in their school.

SHS students praise President John Dramani Mahama for the improvement in the quality of food. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X.

Source: TikTok

This comes barely a few weeks after President Mahama, through the Ghana Education Service (GES), allowed heads of public second-cycle institutions to procure food locally to address the feeding challenges.

This directive, according to the students, has resulted in an upgrade in the nutritional value and taste of their meals.

"We now eat Abena Rice, we are no longer served consuli. We are also served sausages. Free SHS is now fun," they were heard saying in the video.

The boys also said they thought President Mahama would cancel the free education policy introduced by the Nana Akufo-Addo administration because of what they heard during the campaign for the 2024 general election.

However, they said the president had rather improved and made things better for them by providing quality meals.

"We thought Mahama was coming to cancel free SHS, but we now know he is not going to cancel it," they added.

Below is the video of the SHS students posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Ghanaian blogger @eddie_wrt.

Mixed reactions to SHS students praising Mahama

These claims made by the SHS students in the viral video on X sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While many joined them in praising President Mahama, others also called them out for criticising a policy introduced by the former administration.

YEN.com.gh has collated a few of the reactions below.

@datghguy_said:

"Ungrateful kids. If Nana Addo no do am anka do u think NDC in their lifetime will care about any free SHS agenda? mmoa. mo didi free nti na moogyimi no."

@GAN12051310 also said:

"Pls, oo. From which budget did Mahama buy those food items? Dollar is 16 and fuel prices are increasing, NDC supporters still blame Nana Addo for it, but this is what they want to take credit for. Has Mahama presented his budget yet?"

@KobbyMens13 commented:

"We now have a President."

@EricAwilow also commented:

"Nyame nhyira President Mahama."

@posiogh wrote:

"Truth always prevails."

Student calls for review of Free SHS

YEN.com.gh also reported that a final-year student of Nsein SHS called for a review of the Free SHS policy to allow parents to make financial commitments.

According to the young lady, identified as Tricia, some of her peers were not taking their studies seriously because there was no investment from parents.

Tricia's comments resonated well with many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media and asked questions about the free education policy.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh