Ghanaians living and working in the US have been cautioned against ordering food from African restaurants amid the ongoing mass deportation

This advice was offered by a Ghanaian man based in the US, known as Prophakwa on TikTok.

Many netizens who came across the video on social media thronged the comment section to react

A US-based man has taken to social media to caution his fellow immigrants from Ghana to avoid ordering food from African restaurants amid the ongoing mass deportation.

According to the man, identified on TikTok as Prophakwa, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are targeting immigrants from Africa through their food delivery records.

A US-based man cautions fellow immigrants against ordering Ghanaian food to avoid deportation. Photo credit: @prophakwa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He suggested that many African immigrants in the US have been arrested and detained for deportation through their food order records.

Consequently, Prophakwa advised Ghanaians in the US to avoid ordering local food such as waakye, banku and fufu from African restaurants.

"Don't stay in your rooms and keep ordering waakye, banku, and fufu. You can be tracked down through your food delivery records. Since they know no white person would typically order those foods, be aware of this and stay out of trouble," he said.

US mass deportation

Since the commencement of mass deportation in the US by President Donald Trump, many undocumented immigrants have been sent back to their respective countries.

So far, no Ghanaian has officially been deported, but many of them have reportedly been living in fear, confining themselves to their rooms.

Netizens react to Prophakwa's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the Prophakwa's video below:

@The Genah said:

"I am going to use vpn to order waakye to my uncle’s apartment in Manhattan, he must come home."

@Kofi Appiah also said:

"Trumph is trying to tell every president should build his country, it's not his country that u will come in to find better life's."

@in God we trust commented:

"U never come to Ghana because of deporation u only for your holidays in the name of Jesus christ."

@Kennedy survivor also commented:

"Bro what I heard I’m told they are trying to deport those that have criminal backgrounds first."

Five Ghanaian students allegedly detained

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that some five Ghanaian students in the US were arrested and detained by ICE officers.

The students were reportedly nabbed in their apartment after they were snitched on by one of their friends.

This incident was narrated by Prophakwa in a TikTok video that went viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh