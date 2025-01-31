Sam, a Ghanaian man in the US advised parents abroad not to bring their children from Ghana based on his painful experience

He said he regrets bringing his three children from Ghana, as they show ingratitude and have distanced themselves from him

Netizens who watched him tell his story consoled him while others advised him on what to do to feel better

A Ghanaian man living in the United States of America said he regretted bringing his three children from Ghana to join him abroad.

Sam cautioned parents abroad whose children are in Ghana not to allow their children to join them.

Sam tells DJ Nyaami that his children are ingrates hence his advise to parents. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Sam said he left Ghana for Italy in 2001 and years after moved to the USA.

He was a married man with children, hence the decision to get his wife and children to join him. However, he had been unsuccessful in getting his wife to join him abroad.

But his three children got the opportunity to join him in America. According to Sam, the children show ingratitude after he funded their relocation.

He said his two sons moved out of his house and did not contact him at all. Meanwhile, his daughter took him to court and accused him falsely of abuse.

Sam accused his wife of being behind the frustrating acts of his children and believes they want to take his properties.

He indicated that the family issues going on make him want to return to Ghana since he is living a sad life in the US. Sam said he feels pained by what his children and wife are doing but hopes that his innocence will be declared.

He said his advice for parents not to let their children in Ghana join them abroad comes from his experience with his offspring.

Watch the video below:

Netizens console worried Ghanaian man abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@nanadufieboakye2849 said:

“He’s talking out of Pain😰Some pple jxt need pple to talk to😔May God see him through🙏.”

@vivianezeani5994 wrote:

“Very true, my friend brought her daughter here, hmmm my friend is dead now because of what her daughter did to her. I understand what u are going through.”

@nanao8536 said:

“Sad story…!! My Dad brought me and my other six siblings to America in 1996. We didn’t give him any problems and we’re all doing very well. I’m a pharmacist and my other siblings are in healthcare and IT. You just have to do everything to stay out of trouble and avoid bad friends. Some of the mothers have bad influence on the kids, especially divorced parents. May God fight for this man. My Dad is proud of us…we didn’t give him any headaches.”

@Dzifa-g7n wrote:

“These children are called 'born again'. Most of them brought abroad bring nothing to their parents but grief.”

@roselynaddison5556 said:

“Please Uncle Sam take heart. This will also pass. I promise you, you gonna come out clean and victorious. It is well with your soul. I care!”

Source: YEN.com.gh