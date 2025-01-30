Founder of the Ogyaba Ministry, Prophet Ogyaba, won the hearts of many Ghanaians when he marked on a charity drive amid issues with his pregnant side chic, Cassie

He embarked on the charity drive with his wife and kids to an orphanage where he donated money from the church's offertory

Many people hailed him in the comment section of the post, while others talked about the donation to the orphanage

Founder of the Ogyaba Ministry, Prophet Ogyaba, and his ever-gorgeous wife, Abigail Boakye and their children donated money to an orphanage amid his side chic saga with Cassie.

Ogyaba donates to an orphanage

Ogyaba took to his TikTok account to share a video of him and his wife, Abigail Boakye, and their children embarking on a charity drive at an orphanage.

In the video, his ever-gorgeous wife and kids were overjoyed while on the trip as they showed what a beautiful family they have.

Upon arriving at the orphanage, they were welcomed with open arms by the staff of the charity home and the orphans.

Prophet Ogyaba handed the Ghana Must Go bag full of money which he intended to hand over to the charity home. The money was a mixture of coins and cedi notes which were an offertory done by the church members of Ogyaba Ministry.

The disgraced prophet poured the money on the sandy floor while delivering a speech in the video. His speech and donation touched the orphans such that some of them were seen wiping the tears off their faces.

Reactions to Ogyaba's donation

Despite his side chic saga with his pregnant church member, Cassie, the donation touched the hearts of many social media users who hailed him in the comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Ogyaba's donation video:

Ogyaba flaunts luxury mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba, founder of Ogyaba Ministry, appeared to take a subtle jab at his alleged side chick, Cassie, after she publicly revealed their affair and claimed to be pregnant.

The renowned pastor shared a video on TikTok, flaunting the lavish interior of his mansion and showcasing his luxurious lifestyle.

The video captivated many, with numerous followers flocking to the comments section to shower him with praise.

